Ryan Fleur Appointed President And CEO Of The Philadelphia Orchestra And Ensemble Arts

The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts has announced the appointment of Ryan Fleur as president and CEO, effective immediately. Fleur, a visionary leader with over three decades of experience in the performing arts, steps into this role after serving as interim president and CEO since January 2025.

Fleur has dedicated the last 13 years to serving the Philadelphia community and beyond in executive-level positions with both the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra and the recently merged institution, The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts, one of the largest performing arts complexes in the country. His appointment marks a pivotal moment as the Orchestra prepares to celebrate its 125th anniversary during the 2025–26 season and the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts approaches its 25th anniversary in 2026.

“After an extensive international search, we are thrilled to appoint Ryan Fleur as president and CEO,” said Ralph Muller, chair of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts Board of Trustees. “Ryan's deep understanding of our mission, his innovative vision, and his unwavering commitment to artistic excellence across our varied genres make him uniquely qualified to lead us into an exciting future. My thanks to the Board of Trustees and the search committee for their pursuit of the best possible candidate.”

Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin praised Fleur's leadership: “Ever since our mutual arrival at The Philadelphia Orchestra many years ago, Ryan has been a steadfast partner in fostering an environment where music thrives. His dedication to the musicians, his forward-thinking approach, and his ability to unite diverse communities around the transformative power of music ensure that our future is brighter than ever.”

“The Philadelphia Orchestra has been at the heart of my professional life since 2012, and it has been a privilege to help shape its evolution over the past 13 years,” said Fleur. “This is a defining moment of opportunity to build on our momentum and fully embrace our belief that the arts are essential to community. I am thrilled to lead an organization that is committed to creating cultural spaces where everyone feels welcome and inspired. Together with Yannick, the Board, musicians of the Orchestra, staff, and community partners, we will continue to innovate, elevate, and connect through the power of music and the performing arts. I am deeply grateful to the Board of Trustees and the search committee for their confidence and vision.”

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker commended Fleur's dedication to the city: “Ryan embodies the spirit of Philadelphia. He is deeply committed to bringing our great city together around the arts, acting as a convener for civic dialogue, collaboration, and community values. Under his leadership, The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts will continue to shine as a beacon of creativity and unity for every Philadelphian in all our neighborhoods.”

Fleur has been an integral part of Philadelphia's cultural fabric for over 13 years, previously serving as executive director of The Philadelphia Orchestra and playing a key role in its historic merger with the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts (now Ensemble Arts Philly). Fleur previously served as president and CEO of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and held executive positions at Boston Ballet, the New York Philharmonic, and the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra of Boston.

Throughout his tenure with The Philadelphia Orchestra, Fleur has demonstrated a deep commitment to artistic excellence and innovation, global initiatives, education and community partnerships, and digital media projects. He created partnerships that restarted the ensemble's international recording projects and weekly radio broadcasts. In 2022 the Orchestra received its first GRAMMY Award for Best Orchestral Performance for its Deutsche Grammophon recording of Florence Price's Symphonies Nos. 1 and 3. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked to innovatively bring music to people around the world when they needed it most through the creation of the Orchestra's Digital Stage. His commitment to international partnerships has strengthened ties in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia—particularly China—through a robust program of tours and residencies that showcase and advance the Orchestra's role as a global cultural ambassador. In 2023 Fleur led Orchestra musicians on a special visit to China, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Orchestra's historic 1973 tour to China, the first by an American orchestra. The visit was recognized by Presidents Joseph R. Biden and Xi Jinping, who noted the Orchestra's ongoing commitment to cultural diplomacy. In 2024 Fleur played an integral role in the dedication of Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, the first major concert venue in the world named in honor of the trailblazing Black singer, civil rights icon, and Philadelphian.

As leader of the Memphis Symphony from 2003–2012, Fleur helped the organization become a key artistic and civic asset, leading a comprehensive strategic planning process focused on artistic excellence, education, and community engagement. The transformation was featured in a League of American Orchestra's case study titled “Fearless Journeys: Innovation in Five American Orchestras.” In 1998 Fleur was appointed executive director of the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra of Boston, one of four professional cooperative orchestras in the United States. He led the Orchestra through an international conductor search, an extensive planning process, and a revitalization of the governing board, while establishing programs in education and community engagement. Fleur also served as program director and pianist for Boston Ballet before being selected to participate in the Orchestra Management Fellowship Program of the League of American Orchestras. As a fellow for the 1996–97 season, he worked with the CEOS of the San Francisco Symphony, the New Jersey Symphony, and the Indianapolis Symphony. He then served in the executive office of the New York Philharmonic.

An accomplished pianist, Fleur received his bachelor's degrees in economics and business from Boston University. He serves on the board of the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau and is deeply committed to the vital role of the arts in strengthening communities. He and his wife, Laura Banchero, a professional ballet instructor and former dancer, live in Bala Cynwyd and have two grown children.

The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts president and CEO search was facilitated by Isaacson, Miller.

