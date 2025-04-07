Renowned Organist Gail Archer Releases Bulgarian Album 'Dolbrich'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hailed as one of this era’s most adventurous interpreters of the classical organ repertoire, leading female organist Gail Archer celebrates the release of her 11th album: Dobrich: A Bulgarian Odyssey (Meyer Media tbr 04.11.25). Renowned for performing and recording undeservedly obscure and unorthodox organ music, Archer continues her sonic journey of Eastern European composers with rarely performed works by seven Bulgarian composers of the 20th century. During her worldwide tour in summer 2024, Archer recorded Dobrich in the Concert Hall in Dobrich, Bulgaria, on a 1979 Schuke organ of 36 stops and two manuals.



Archer’s recordings span the 17th-21st centuries, a festive discography that highlights her “superb musicianship, masterly technique and programming savvy (Gramophone).” Dobrich is the fourth installment of Archer’s collection of contemporary organ music from Eastern Europe: Cantius of Poland (2022), Chernivsti of Ukraine (2020), and A Russian Journey: Music of the Russian Five of Russia (2017).

This riveting collection expertly interpreted by Archer comprises a rich variety of nine works written from 1972 to present day. The album opens with Erendira (1990) by the most important living composer of organ music in Bulgaria, Sabin Levi (b. 1970), who currently teaches at the National Academy of Music. Two other contemporary composers are rendering large contributions to the Bulgarian repertoire and can be heard on Dobrich: Velislav Zaimov (b. 1951) and his works based upon Lutheran chorale melodies: Es kommet ein Schiff, geladen, and O’Heiland, reis die Himmel auf; and the “matriarch” of the Bulgarian organ school, Neva Krysteva (b. 1946), and her improvisational piece Victimae paschali laudes based on the Gregorian chant which Archer says is the most technically demanding work on the album.

Additional pieces include: Two Frescoes, the only two organ works written by Evgeny Cheshmedjievb (1930-2009); Evharistia and Variations on the song “Polegnala e Tudora” by female composer Radosveta Hurkova (b. 1965); the only work for organ by Bozhivar Abrashev (1936-2006) Prelude for Organ; and Kiril Lambov’s (1955-2019) sole organ piece, Prelude and Toccata, notable for its demanding rhythm and constantly changing metric scheme.

About Gail Archer

Gail Archer is an international concert organist, recording artist, choral conductor and lecturer who draws attention to composer anniversaries or musical themes with her annual recital series in New York City. These include a Bulgarian Celebration, a Slavic Celebration, Max Reger, The Muse’s Voice, An American Idyll, Liszt, Bach, Mendelssohn and Messiaen. Archer was the first American woman to play the complete works of Olivier Messiaen for the centennial of the composer’s birth in 2008: Time Out New York recognized the Messiaen cycle as “Best of 2008” in classical music and opera. Her previous recordings include Cantius, Chernivtsi, A Russian Journey, The Muse’s Voice, Franz Liszt: A Hungarian Rhapsody, Bach: The Transcendent Genius, an American Idyll, A Mystic in the Making (Meyer Media), and The Orpheus of Amsterdam: Sweelinck and his Pupils (CALA Records). Ms. Archer’s 2024 European tour took her to Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Norway, Sweden, Poland, Germany, France, Italy and the island of Menorca. Highlights include the Frauenkirche, Dresden, Germany, the Cathedral of Saint Mary, Alghero, Sardegna, the Collegiale de Notre Dame, Mantes-la-Jolie, France, the Bragernes Kirke, Drammen, Norway and the Church of St Francis, Castelbuono, Sicily.

She is the founder of Musforum, an international network for women organists to promote and affirm their work. Ms. Archer is college organist at Vassar College, director of the music program at Barnard College, Columbia University, where she conducts the Barnard-Columbia Chorus and Chamber Singers and a faculty member of the Harriman Institute, Columbia University. She is artistic director of the artist and young artist organ recital series at historic Central Synagogue, New York City.

Photo credit: Stephanie Berger

