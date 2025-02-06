Reiko Cooper to Join New York City Opera Orchestra at Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The supremely gifted and versatile cellist Kristina Reiko Cooper will join the New York City Opera Orchestra as soloist in a concert led by Music Director and Executive Director Constantine Orbelian at Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall on Monday evening, February 24, 2025, at 8 pm EDT.

Celebrating survival and perseverance through the universal language of music, the program features Polish Jewish composer Mieczysław Weinberg's Suite from The Last Inch; the New York premiere of Mr. Weinberg's Fantasy for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 52; and Austrian Jewish composer Erich Wolfgang Korngold's Cello Concerto. The music of both these outstanding 20th-century artists was suppressed by the Nazis and, in Weinberg's case, by Stalin as well. This concert hopes to uncover their poignant stories and to re-engage with these canceled composers.

The second half of the program includes the U.S. premiere of contemporary composer Gennady Rovner's Symphony Metamorphosis, with soprano Elizaveta Ulakhovich. The full program follows:

Mieczysław Weinberg Suite from The Last Inch

Mieczysław Weinberg Fantasy for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 52 (NY Premiere)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold Cello Concerto in C Major, Op. 37

~ Intermission ~

Gennady Rovner Metamorphosis (US Premiere)

