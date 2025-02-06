News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Reiko Cooper to Join New York City Opera Orchestra at Carnegie Hall

The performance will take place on Monday evening, February 24, 2025, at 8 pm EDT.

By: Feb. 06, 2025
The supremely gifted and versatile cellist Kristina Reiko Cooper will join the New York City Opera Orchestra as soloist in a concert led by Music Director and Executive Director Constantine Orbelian at Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall on Monday evening, February 24, 2025, at 8 pm EDT.

Celebrating survival and perseverance through the universal language of music, the program features Polish Jewish composer Mieczysław Weinberg's Suite from The Last Inch; the New York premiere of Mr. Weinberg's Fantasy for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 52; and Austrian Jewish composer Erich Wolfgang Korngold's Cello Concerto. The music of both these outstanding 20th-century artists was suppressed by the Nazis and, in Weinberg's case, by Stalin as well. This concert hopes to uncover their poignant stories and to re-engage with these canceled composers.

The second half of the program includes the U.S. premiere of contemporary composer Gennady Rovner's Symphony Metamorphosis, with soprano Elizaveta Ulakhovich. The full program follows:

Mieczysław Weinberg Suite from The Last Inch

Mieczysław Weinberg Fantasy for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 52 (NY Premiere)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold Cello Concerto in C Major, Op. 37

~ Intermission ~

Gennady Rovner Metamorphosis (US Premiere)





