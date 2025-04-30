Recursive Classics to Release Mahler Symphony No. 9 with David Bernard Conducting the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Park Avenue Chamber Symphony under the direction of David Bernard will present Mahler's Ninth, his final completed symphony, in a milestone release celebrating the orchestra’s 25th anniversary.

The Ninth is Mahler’s artistic dénouement—presenting a procession of three movements that look backwards through the composer’s artistic life, followed by a finale that serves as a reflective epilogue. Through the unfolding of the first three movements--from Mahler’s most introspective and mature musical depiction of his youth, to his most expressive portrayal of cultural heritage through Ländlers and Waltzes, through his most spectacular and moving tour-de-force showcase of contrapuntal prowess--the Ninth embodies the most elevated treatment of the musical and philosophical tensions Mahler had explored repeatedly throughout his career. And through the final Adagio, Mahler ponders the impact of his creative life on the world with music that is at once emotionally deep, otherworldly and passionately expressive. It is an evocative and penetrating meditation on Mahler’s artistic soul that slows down time itself to magnify every nuanced gesture.

A celebrated Mahler conductor, David Bernard's approach to the Ninth emphasizes textual clarity and integrity of line while maintaining the emotional urgency of the narratives essential to this work. Recorded at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music by the Grammy Award Winning team at Audiosmith Digital Solutions, and engineered by Christian Amonson of Seeing Sound, this release draws listeners into an intimate encounter with Mahler's wondrous soundworld. The Album Booklet features liner notes by David Patrick Stearns, Maestro Bernard's essay "Beyond the Farewell: Survivorship Bias and Musical Meaning" and a photo essay celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony.

The release date is June 13, 2025. Use this link to pre-add this album to your streaming playlists and to pre-order the CD. For more information, please visit here.

