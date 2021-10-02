Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Queensland Symphony Orchestra Announces 2022 Season

Their Morning Masterworks package features 5 concerts, their Music on Sundays package features 5 concerts, and their Studio Sessions package features 6 concerts!

Oct. 2, 2021  

Queensland Symphony Orchestra has announced their 2022 season! The season features their Maestro package, featuring 10 concerts: Soaring Heights in February, Four Seasons in March, Mozart's Clarinet in April, Mozart's Requiem in May, Elgar and Mahler in June,
Triumphant Tchaikovsky in July, Orchestral Adventures in August, Piano Power in September, Beethoven and Dvorak in October, and Mighty Rachmaninov in November.

Packages on sale from 9am Tuesday 5 October: https://www.qso.com.au


