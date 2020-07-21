Pianist Rosa Antonelli Hosts CELEBRACION DE PIAZZOLLA Online Watch Party

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Pianist Rosa Antonelli will host Celebración de Piazzolla, an online watch party celebrating music by the great Argentinean master Astor Piazzolla, including selections from her critically acclaimed Albany Records CD Bridges, From Chopin to Piazzolla, on Tuesday, July 28 @ 7:30 PM New York time.

Presented with the sponsorship of the Consulate General of Argentina in New York and Steinway & Sons pianos, the event can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/c/rosaantonelli/live.

Ms. Antonelli will perform Piazzolla's El Mundo de los Dos, Imperial, Invierno Porteno, Verano Porteno, Adios Nonino, Chau Paris, Milonga del Angel and Lbertango, along with Alberto Ginastera's Wheat Dance and a special encore.

The CD Bridges, From Chopin to Piazzolla has received international acclaim. Read reviews and see video interviews with Ms. Antonelli about it at http://www.rosaantonelli.com/reviews/.

Argentinian pianist Rosa Antonelli, a Steinway Artist since 1998, is one of today's leading performers and a champion of classical Latin-American and Spanish music.

She has toured extensively, with more than 1,000 concerts in Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America and North America, and is dedicated to performing and recording the works of that include Argentinian composers Piazzolla, Ugarte, Gianneo and Guastavino, as well as Albeniz, Granados, Villa -Lobos, Ponce and many others from Spain and Latin America, and bringing them to audiences all over the world.

For more information about Ms. Antonelli, including a bio, photos, discography and much more, please visit http://www.rosaantonelli.com/.

