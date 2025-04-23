News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Pianist-Composer Michael Stephen to Perform at Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival

The performance will take place on May 17, 2025, 5 PM.

By: Apr. 23, 2025
Pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown is returning to the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival on Saturday afternoon, May 17, 2025 at 5 p.m. at Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church.

This concert, entitled "Mahler & Brahms," is the closing event of the Spring Concert Series of the festival. Mr. Brown will be joined by colleagues and long-time collaborators flutist Marya Martin, violinist Paul Huang, violist Ettore Causa, and cellist Clive Greensmith. The full program follows:

Gustav Mahler Piano Quartet in A minor GMW F52

Belinda Reynolds Cover for Flute, Cello, and Piano

Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet in G minor, Op. 25

General admission from $50 to $75 and $10 student tickets are available for purchase on the event page. For more information please visit pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown's website and Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival's website.

A longtime participant of the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Michael Stephen Brown was commissioned by Bridgehampton to write Lotos-Eaters for Flute, Cello, Piano, and Percussion, which received its world premiere at the festival on August 1, 2024.

A frequent performer of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Mr. Brown, whose artistry is shaped by his creative voice as a pianist and composer, was featured by the Society last season with a solo recital at Alice Tully Hall.



Comments

