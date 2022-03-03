Pavel Sporcl Named Chairman Of The Jury Of The Kocian Violin Competition

The world's oldest violin competition for under-16s, the Kocian Violin Competition, has named Pavel Sporcl as Chairman Of The Jury for its 2022 edition. The competition is held each year in honour of the legendary Czech violinist Jaroslav Kocian, in Kocian's home town of Usti nad Orlici, near Prague. Sporcl, who is the competition's Patron and Artistic Director of the Kocian Usti Music Festival, has stepped into the breach following the sudden and unexpected passing of the previous Chairman, Pavel Hula.

Four years ago Sporcl, the best-known classical musician in the Czech Republic, led a sold-out gala concert at Prague's Smetana Concert Hall to mark the competition's 60th anniversary, featuring laureates from several generations. Of his new role this year, he says, "As a past winner of the Kocian Violin Competition, and a former student of the famous teacher Vaclav Snitil, who was himself a long-time head of the jury, I feel very privileged to accept this role. I will do my best to keep the legacy of this wonderful competition alive, as I have done in these last years as its Patron. I am very much looking forward to this year's competition and to a high standard of violin playing."

The Kocian Violin Competition takes place 3rd - 7th May. Applications are open until 15th March. More information can be found at http://www.kocianovo-usti.com/en/