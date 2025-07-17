Parlando Reveals 2025-26 Season Featuring Georg Friedrich Haas and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Parlando has revealed its 2025-26 season, led by conductor and founder Ian Niederhoffer. For the new season, Niederhoffer and Parlando return to Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, on October 7, December 7, February 22, and April 22. Each Parlando program is held together by a unifying theme, blending new or rarely-performed works with more familiar ones. Tickets are available now for single concerts ($30-$40), or as a four-concert subscription ($80-$100).

One of the most daring programs Parlando has offered since its 2019 founding - and a rare treat for contemporary music aficionados - is a full performance of in vain, on Feb. 22, by the reigning Austrian avant-gardist Georg Friedrich Haas, one of the most innovative and artistically uncompromising composers at work today. Written as a response to the rise of the far right in Austria and premiered in 2000, in vain is scored for 24 instruments and explores microtonality and the acoustic properties of sound, creating tonalities and sound textures so striking and novel that they sometimes appear to be electronically manipulated. Different levels of low lighting, even darkness, blend with the music over the course of the hour-long performance. The British conductor Simon Rattle declared the piece "one of the first masterpieces of the 21st century."

"I'm thrilled to bring these programs to the Kaufman Center this season," says Niederhoffer. "It's our most narratively dramatic season to date, from the human and heartbreaking arc of 19th-century German Jewry to cabaret's evolution from social satire to personal storytelling, culminating in a world-premiere orchestration of Zombie Blizzard, a genre-bending song cycle with texts by Margaret Atwood. Our 2025-26 season features a deep connection between the repertoire and the world around us that I can't wait to share."

Parlando: 2025-26 season

Merkin Hall, Kaufman Music Center

-The Broken Promise-

October 7, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.

Felix Mendelssohn - Son and Stranger Overture

Franz Schreker - The Birthday of the Infanta Suite

Richard Strauss - Metamorphosen

Can art make you a better person? From promise to heartbreak, this powerful program traces the rise and fall of a culture that once believed art could save it. Parlando explores the story of German-Jewish life and identity through three striking works: Felix Mendelssohn's bright and joyful Son and Stranger Overture, Franz Schreker's lush and bittersweet Birthday of the Infanta Suite, and Richard Strauss's Metamorphosen, a haunting elegy written in the ruins of World War II. Together, they paint a portrait of hope, beauty, and the devastating betrayal of both German Jewry and Germany itself.

-Crossing Over-

December 7, 2025 | 3 p.m.

Dmitri Shostakovich - Jazz Suite No. 1

Nikolai Kapustin - Piano Concerto No. 2, ft. Maxim Lando

Duke Ellington - Nutcracker Suite

How different is classical music from jazz, really? From smoky Soviet salons to mid-century Manhattan, jazz has left its mark on even the most unexpected corners of classical music. Join Parlando for a foot-tapping, genre-crossing evening that explores how classical composers borrowed the rhythms, harmonies, and swing of jazz to create something entirely new. The program features Shostakovich's sly and stylish Jazz Suite No. 1, Kapustin's electrifying Piano Concerto No. 2, performed by rising star Maxim Lando, and Duke Ellington's dazzling transformation of Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite.

-In Vain-

February 22, 2026 | 3 p.m.

Georg Friedrich Haas - in vain

What does it mean to make music in complete darkness? Join Parlando for an immersive performance of Georg Friedrich Haas's in vain, a gripping, hourlong work that bends time, light, and memory. Written in response to the far-right's resurgence in Austria and described by conductor Simon Rattle as "one of the first masterpieces of the 21st century," in vain confronts the fragility of democracy through waves of harmony, shimmering stillness, and sudden rupture. As politics around the world grow darker, Haas offers both a warning and a vision: a plea to keep listening, even when the lights go out.

-The Cabaret Project, Part II-

April 22, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.

Ernst Krenek - Fantasie Jonny spielt auf for Salon Orchestra

Hanns Eisler - Kleine Sinfonie

Abel Meeropol - Strange Fruit ft. Measha Brueggergosman-Lee

Aaron Davis/Margaret Atwood - Zombie Blizzard (World Premiere Orchestration), ft. Measha Brueggergosman-Lee

From smoky Berlin nightclubs to today's jazz clubs, cabaret walks the line between satire and story. Join Parlando for The Cabaret Project: Part II, the second chapter of a two-season collaboration with soprano Measha Brueggergosman-Lee, exploring cabaret's blend of sharp-edged social commentary and deeply personal storytelling. This eclectic program features Ernst Krenek's jazzy Fantasie on Jonny spielt auf, Hans Eisler's punchy Kleine Sinfonie, and Abel Meeropol's haunting Strange Fruit, the searing ballad made famous by Billie Holiday. The concert features a world premiere orchestration of Zombie Blizzard by Aaron Davis and Margaret Atwood, a biting, humorous and moving song cycle about gender, loss, and the strange beauty of survival.