Organist Paul Jacobs to Appear As Soloist With Pittsburgh Symphony

The performance will take place on April 30, 2025.
GRAMMY Award-winning American organist Paul Jacobs will appear as soloist with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor and Music Director Manfred Honeck. The concert is scheduled on Wednesday evening, April 30, 2025, 7:00 p.m. at Basilica at Saint Vincent Archabbey Pittsburgh. Mr. Jacobs is going to perform Félix-Alexandre Guilmant's Organ Symphony No. 1, Op. 42.
Entitled 'Music for the Spirit,' the program is not only a celebration of profound and transcendent music, but also a tribute to the life and legacy of the late Archabbot Douglas R. Nowicki, O.S.B. The full program follows:
Samy Moussa Elysium
The Saint Vincent Schola
Franz Schubert Litanei auf das Fest Aller Seelen, D.343 (arr. Manfred Honeck)
The Saint Vincent Schola
James MacMillan Larghetto for Orchestra
In honor of Archabbot Douglas R. Nowicki, O.S.B.,
Franz Schmidt Notre Dame: Intermezzo
Félix-Alexandre Guilmant Symphony No. 1, Organ & Orchestra, Opus 42
Introduction & Allegro
Pastorale
Final
Paul Jacobs, Organ
General admission is $30. A pre-performance reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Amil and MaryAnn DiPadova Hall, tickets for the reception and reserved seating are $150. Ticket can be purchased online or by calling 724-805-2177.
