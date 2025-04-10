Organist Paul Jacobs to Appear As Soloist With Pittsburgh Symphony

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY Award-winning American organist Paul Jacobs will appear as soloist with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor and Music Director Manfred Honeck. The concert is scheduled on Wednesday evening, April 30, 2025, 7:00 p.m. at Basilica at Saint Vincent Archabbey Pittsburgh. Mr. Jacobs is going to perform Félix-Alexandre Guilmant's Organ Symphony No. 1, Op. 42.

Entitled 'Music for the Spirit,' the program is not only a celebration of profound and transcendent music, but also a tribute to the life and legacy of the late Archabbot Douglas R. Nowicki, O.S.B. The full program follows:

Samy Moussa Elysium

The Saint Vincent Schola

Franz Schubert Litanei auf das Fest Aller Seelen, D.343 (arr. Manfred Honeck)

The Saint Vincent Schola

James MacMillan Larghetto for Orchestra

In honor of Archabbot Douglas R. Nowicki, O.S.B.,

Franz Schmidt Notre Dame: Intermezzo

Félix-Alexandre Guilmant Symphony No. 1, Organ & Orchestra, Opus 42

Introduction & Allegro

Pastorale

Final

Paul Jacobs, Organ

General admission is $30. A pre-performance reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Amil and MaryAnn DiPadova Hall, tickets for the reception and reserved seating are $150. Ticket can be purchased online or by calling 724-805-2177.

Comments