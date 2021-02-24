Opus 3 Artists Signs Violinist Diana Adamyan

Opus 3 Artists will welcome rising violinist Diana Adamyan to our roster for worldwide representation.

Diana Adamyan is quickly gaining an international reputation as one of her generation's most outstanding violinists. She won First Prize at the 2018 Yehudi Menuhin International Competition, the world's most prestigious prize for young violinists, as well as First Prize in the 2020 Khachaturian Violin Competition. Since winning the Menuhin Competition, Ms. Adamyan has received numerous proposals to participate in the concerts around the world, from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London, to the Seiji Ozawa Academy in Switzerland, and the Matsumoto International Music Festival in Japan. Upcoming engagements include recitals in Tokyo and France, and her debut with the Deutsche Symphonie Orchester.

Diana Adamyan was invited by Pinchas Zukerman to participate under his guidance in summer masterclasses of the Ottawa National Arts Center. Other recent highlights include joining Pinchas Zukerman, Itzhak Perlman, Jessica Linnebach and other renowned musicians as soloist in the NAC Orchestra's Gala Concert and playing the Bach Double Concerto with Pinchas Zukerman and the Royal Philharmonic at Cadogan Hall to commemorate the 100th year of the Armenian Genocide.

Born in 2000 in Yerevan, Armenia, Ms. Adamyan currently studies at the Munich University of Performing Arts with world-renowned teacher, Ana Chumachenco, whose distinguished students have included Lisa Batiashvili, Julia Fischer, and Veronika Eberle.