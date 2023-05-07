O LaLa to Present First Solo Concert at Technopolis 20

Under the direction of Anastasia Maksimova the choir will present a programme that will include songs from old Russian films loved by everyone.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Review Roundup: Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI Opens at the Metropolitan Opera Photo 1 Review Roundup: Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI Opens at the Met
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Photo 2 VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Rehearsals for Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Photo 3 VIDEO: Get A First Look At Rehearsals for Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
The Cleveland Orchestra Announces $10 Million Gift Photo 4 The Cleveland Orchestra Announces $10 Million Gift

The Cleveland Orchestra Announces $10 Million Gift

The new choir 'Oh Lala' from Paphos presents its first solo concert at Technopolis 20 on the 10th of May, 20:00.

Under the direction of Anastasia Maksimova the choir will present a programme that will include songs from old Russian films loved by everyone.

The choir has existed for only one year, but has already established itself as a high-quality and purposeful team and took part in many events and concerts in Paphos.

Entrance: €20/€10

Reservations are necessary at 70002420.

Anastasia Maximova (mezzo-soprano) an opera singer, graduate of the Rimsky-Korsakov St. Petersburg State Conservatory. She has an unearthly beauty and strength in her voice - the dark coloured soprano. A rare gift to unite the unconnected is almost the main feature of the work of this mature and multi-faceted artist, which now is Anastasia Maximova. Anastasia has performed in concerts all over Russia and in European countries: Italy, France, England, Greece, Estonia, Cyprus.





RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

Out Today: Pianist and Composer Chad Lawson Announces breathe (guided breathwork edition) Photo
Out Today: Pianist and Composer Chad Lawson Announces breathe (guided breathwork edition)

World-renowned pianist Chad Lawson has released breathe (guided breathwork edition), a new deluxe edition of his luminous album breathe via Decca Records US.

First Single From David T. Littles BLACK LODGE My Childhood Out Now Photo
First Single From David T. Little's BLACK LODGE 'My Childhood' Out Now

'My Childhood,' the first single from composer David T. Little's modern opera Black Lodge, is available now from Cantaloupe Music on all digital services.

York Symphony Welcomes New Executive Director Anthony Wise Photo
York Symphony Welcomes New Executive Director Anthony Wise

The York Symphony Orchestra has announced its new Executive Director. Starting May 7, Anthony Wise will begin his new role with the YSO. Wise has served as the YSO's Operations Manager and Personnel Manager since 2021.

Molinari Quartet Closes Its Season With A Major Event Entitled THE QUARTET ACCORDING TO BE Photo
Molinari Quartet Closes Its Season With A Major Event Entitled THE QUARTET ACCORDING TO BERIO

Faithful to its tradition of performing complete cycles of string quartets by one composer, the Molinari Quartet closes its season with a major event entitled «The Quartet According to Berio» in its series Twentieth and Beyond on Friday May 19th.


More Hot Stories For You

Out Today: Pianist and Composer Chad Lawson Announces breathe (guided breathwork edition)Out Today: Pianist and Composer Chad Lawson Announces breathe (guided breathwork edition)
First Single From David T. Little's BLACK LODGE 'My Childhood' Out NowFirst Single From David T. Little's BLACK LODGE 'My Childhood' Out Now
A KNEE ON THE NECK Oratorio Gets New York Premiere At Lincoln Center This JuneA KNEE ON THE NECK Oratorio Gets New York Premiere At Lincoln Center This June
Composer Jessica Meyer Doubles As Soloist In Premiere Of Viola Concerto, GAEAComposer Jessica Meyer Doubles As Soloist In Premiere Of Viola Concerto, GAEA

Videos

Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem Video Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS