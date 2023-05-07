O LaLa to Present First Solo Concert at Technopolis 20

The new choir 'Oh Lala' from Paphos presents its first solo concert at Technopolis 20 on the 10th of May, 20:00.

Under the direction of Anastasia Maksimova the choir will present a programme that will include songs from old Russian films loved by everyone.

The choir has existed for only one year, but has already established itself as a high-quality and purposeful team and took part in many events and concerts in Paphos.

Entrance: €20/€10

Reservations are necessary at 70002420.

Anastasia Maximova (mezzo-soprano) an opera singer, graduate of the Rimsky-Korsakov St. Petersburg State Conservatory. She has an unearthly beauty and strength in her voice - the dark coloured soprano. A rare gift to unite the unconnected is almost the main feature of the work of this mature and multi-faceted artist, which now is Anastasia Maximova. Anastasia has performed in concerts all over Russia and in European countries: Italy, France, England, Greece, Estonia, Cyprus.