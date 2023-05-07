O LaLa to Present First Solo Concert at Technopolis 20

Under the direction of Anastasia Maksimova the choir will present a programme that will include songs from old Russian films loved by everyone.
The new choir 'Oh Lala' from Paphos presents its first solo concert at Technopolis 20 on the 10th of May, 20:00.
Under the direction of Anastasia Maksimova the choir will present a programme that will include songs from old Russian films loved by everyone.
The choir has existed for only one year, but has already established itself as a high-quality and purposeful team and took part in many events and concerts in Paphos.
Entrance: €20/€10
Reservations are necessary at 70002420.
Anastasia Maximova (mezzo-soprano) an opera singer, graduate of the Rimsky-Korsakov St. Petersburg State Conservatory. She has an unearthly beauty and strength in her voice - the dark coloured soprano. A rare gift to unite the unconnected is almost the main feature of the work of this mature and multi-faceted artist, which now is Anastasia Maximova. Anastasia has performed in concerts all over Russia and in European countries: Italy, France, England, Greece, Estonia, Cyprus.