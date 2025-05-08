National Children's Chorus Launches Vocal Arts Program At Compton Unified School District

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The GRAMMY Award-winning National Children's Chorus, under the leadership of Artistic Director Luke McEndarfer, has brought its world-class vocal arts program to Compton in collaboration with the Compton Unified School District, establishing a preeminent vocal arts initiative at Compton High School.

The scholarship-funded program that began this semester operates three times a week as an accredited music class within the school; students study ensemble singing, vocal technique, music theory, sight-singing, and performance practice. NCC aims to build a robust program in Compton Unified that will inspire the community's young voices to reach their potential as they look ahead to the opening of the Andre 'Dr. Dre' Young Performing Arts Center. The new venue will serve as a state-of-the art concert hall built through a $10M leadership gift by music mogul Dr. Dre, opening as part of the brand-new Compton High School campus which will officially open in August 2025.

With chapters in Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Austin, Dallas, Boston, and Chicago, the NCC has established itself as one of the world's leading children's choirs, and provides its unparalleled training to more than 1,400 students across the nation, comprising 40 choirs that feature seven levels of instruction for ages 5 to 18. Opening at Compton High School, the organization expands its commitment to providing access to the NCC's educational resources with special focus on communities with the greatest impact potential. At Compton Unified School District, the National Children's Chorus is an audition-based group, with all students trained to participate in NCC performances locally, nationally, and around the world.

"It is an immense honor and privilege that Compton Unified School District has chosen the National Children's Chorus to execute its vision for a superlative vocal arts program that stands to benefit its extensive student body and dynamic local community," said Luke McEndarfer, who serves as the NCC's President and CEO, in addition to Artistic Director. "Allowing young people to engage with music and build skills that empower their voices is central to our mission. We are thrilled to work with Compton's talented youth."

This season, all of Compton High School's 1,400 students were invited to audition for the new program and roughly twenty were chosen to comprise the first ensemble. Auditions will open again for Fall 2025 with a planned expansion to fifty. The National Children's Chorus at Compton High School will ultimately train up to 120 students annually as part of its acclaimed "Scholars" college-prep curriculum. These students will perform in Compton High School concerts and also be invited to sing as part of the NCC in special events within Los Angeles County and beyond.

"We are offering our students an amazing opportunity to have world-class training and perform at the highest level," said Compton High School's Principal, Dr. Larry Natividad. "We have seen the tremendous success of graduates from the National Children's Chorus, and are well aware of music's unique ability to sharpen mental acuity and build character. This one-of-a-kind program will powerfully enrich our students and open them up to incredible opportunities."

Classes for the NCC Scholars at Compton High School commenced in January with the students' first performance on May 8th. With plans for an enhanced curriculum in September at the new campus, the initiative expects to gain momentum quickly and operate in perpetuity. Made possible in part by the 2023 inception of the Galina Tylis Harmony Fund, launched with a $1M leading gift from the Tylis Family Foundation, the National Children's Chorus continues to strengthen its reach, providing life-changing educational experiences to children.

For more information, visit: https://nationalchildrenschorus.com/ and https://www.compton.k12.ca.us/

