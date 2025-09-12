Martin Fröst to Release New Album B.A.C.H. On Sony Classical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Internationally acclaimed clarinetist and conductor Martin Fröst will release his newest album, B.A.C.H., on October 24, 2025, with Sony Classical. The recording reimagines some of J.S. Bach’s most beloved works in fresh arrangements for clarinet, bass, cello, theorbo, and other instruments, featuring an all-star lineup of collaborators and a special guest appearance by Benny Andersson of ABBA.

The first single from the album—Sonata for Viola da Gamba in D Major, BWV 1028: I. Adagio (arr. for clarinet, cello, and bass)—is available now.

Fröst, one of the most innovative classical artists of his generation, was inspired to return to Bach during a difficult bout with Ménière's disease. He recorded the album in a rustic wooden chapel in the Swedish countryside, which he himself restored as both a studio and concert space. There, joined by close friends and longtime collaborators including Sebastien Dubé (bass), Göran Fröst (viola), Anastasia Kobekina (cello), and Jonas Nordberg (lute), Fröst created intimate new versions of works that have been lifelong companions in his musical journey.

“This music has been with me since childhood,” Fröst said. “With each breath, I feel Bach’s essence as a gentle thread across time. These arrangements grew out of both challenge and discovery—out of community, really—and I hope listeners will feel the same joy we felt making it.”

Highlights from B.A.C.H. include the Goldberg Variations: Aria, Air from the Orchestral Suite No. 3, selections from the French Suite No. 5, and Bach’s Inventions and Sinfonias. The album concludes with an especially personal collaboration: Andersson joins Fröst on a unique arrangement of the Largo from the Keyboard Concerto in F minor, BWV 1056.

The project builds on Fröst’s earlier Beyond All Clarinet History (B.A.C.H.) programs, which placed Bach’s timeless music alongside contemporary interpretations. This new recording brings that vision to full realization with inventive, deeply personal arrangements.

Track Highlights

Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: Aria (arr. Fröst/Dubé)

Air from Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major, BWV 1068 (arr. Fröst/Nordberg/Dubé)

French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816: Sarabande (arr. Fröst/Nordberg)

Prelude in C Major, BWV 846 (Ave Maria, arr. Fröst)

Largo from Concerto in F Minor, BWV 1056 (arr. Fröst with Benny Andersson)