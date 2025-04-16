Male Soprano Samuel Mariño Wraps Up Tafelmusik Season In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Samuel Mariño joins Tafelmusik to wrap up the 2024/25 season on a high note with Samuel Mariño at the Opera: Bologne & Mozart. Directed by Julia Wedman, the concerts take place on May 23 & 24 at 8 PM and May 25 at 3 PM at Koerner Hall, TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning. Tickets are available at the Koerner Hall box office, rcmusic.com/tickets.

The 31-year-old Venezuelan has been featured in everything from The New York Times to Dua Lipa's Service95. Through recordings and numerous appearances across Europe, the US, South America, Canada, Japan, and South Korea, Mariño is dedicated to his mission to make classical music more accessible to a wider audience.

“We can't think of a better way to close the 24/25 season than with classical rockstar Samuel Marino,” says Cristina Zacharias, Tafelmusik's Artistic Co-Director. “This program highlights his sensational artistry and shines a light on unfairly neglected composers with important stories to tell.”

Those who witnessed Mariño's Tafelmusik debut in 2023 will never forget the sheer thrill of his artistry and his “lyric instincts…and sincere emotional investment in the musical material” (Ludwig van Toronto).

With Mariño's return engagement, audiences can look forward to exhilarating live performances of music from his acclaimed album, Sopranista, including music from L'Amant anonyme by Joseph Bologne, the influential Black 18th-century composer.

Program offerings include works by classical women composers Marianna Martines and Maria Antonia Walpurgis, along with music from Mozart's Il re pastore and Gluck's most famous aria, “Che faro' senza Euridice” from Orfeo ed Euridice. Hand-picked virtuoso arias from operas by Haydn and Salieri framed by orchestral music directed by Tafelmusik's “inspirational” Julia Wedman (Gramophone) complete the picture.

Tafelmusik presents Samuel Mariño at the Opera: Bologne & Mozart

Directed by Julia Wedman

May 23 & 24 at 8 PM and May 25 at 3 PM.

Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor Street West

Tickets start at $35.00 and are available at the Koerner Hall box office, rcmusic.com/tickets

