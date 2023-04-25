Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lebanon County Choral Society Will Perform Faure's REQUIEM in May

The concert is on Sunday, May 21.

Apr. 25, 2023 Â 
The Lebanon County Choral Society will be offering Faure's Requiem and other choral pieces in concert on Sunday, May 21. Both the Adult Chorus-comprised of singers in high school and beyond-and the Youth Chorus-made up of singers in grades three through eight-will be performing.

"FaurÃ©'s Requiem is known for its beauty and lyricism," says artistic director Sean Hackett. "It expresses a more nuanced and comforting portrayal of grief than that of some of his predecessors and contemporaries-looking at you, Mozart and Verdi. Likewise, the rest of our program is more of an uplifting celebration than shaking our fists at the injustice of it all."

The Youth Chorus is under the direction of Karen Umberger; they will be performing pieces with a similar theme but appropriate for younger singers. The Youth Chorus will also be performing a shorter concert of their own as part of the First Friday Art Walk in Lebanon on May 5.

A twelve-piece chamber orchestra will accompany the Requiem, and soloists Mary McCormick-Archutowski, soprano, and Kenneth Horst, baritone, will be featured.

The concert will be hosted by Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman Street, Lebanon, Pennsylvania, at 3:00 pm on May 21. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door, and $3 for students. Visit LCCSmusic.org for details and tickets.




Isaiah J. Thompson Wins The 2023 American Pianists Awards Photo
Isaiah J. Thompson Wins The 2023 American Pianists Awards
American Pianists Association has announced Isaiah J. Thompson as the winner of the 2023 American Pianists Awards. The announcement was made after the final round of performances on Saturday, April 22 at Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis.
Keitaro Harada Revealed as The Solti Foundations 2023 Solti Fellow Photo
Keitaro Harada Revealed as The Solti Foundation's 2023 Solti Fellow
The Solti Foundation U.S. Board Chair Penny Van HornÂ andÂ Elizabeth Buccheri,Â Artistic and Awards Committee Chair, today announced the 2023 recipient ofÂ The Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award. The 23-year-old organization's major grant is awarded annually to a single promising American conductor 38 years of age or younger.
London Chamber Orchestra To Perform With Musicus Society in May Photo
London Chamber Orchestra To Perform With Musicus Society in May
The renowned London Chamber Orchestra will perform on stage in Hong Kong with Musicus Society's Trey Lee and young musicians of Musicus Soloists Hong Kong.
Aizuri Quartet Releases Second Album EARTHDRAWN SKIES Photo
Aizuri Quartet Releases Second Album EARTHDRAWN SKIES
The Aizuri QuartetÂ has released a new album, Earthdrawn Skies, on June 30, 2023 on Azica Records.

