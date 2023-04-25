Lebanon County Choral Society Will Perform Faure's REQUIEM in May

The Lebanon County Choral Society will be offering Faure's Requiem and other choral pieces in concert on Sunday, May 21. Both the Adult Chorus-comprised of singers in high school and beyond-and the Youth Chorus-made up of singers in grades three through eight-will be performing.



"FaurÃ©'s Requiem is known for its beauty and lyricism," says artistic director Sean Hackett. "It expresses a more nuanced and comforting portrayal of grief than that of some of his predecessors and contemporaries-looking at you, Mozart and Verdi. Likewise, the rest of our program is more of an uplifting celebration than shaking our fists at the injustice of it all."

The Youth Chorus is under the direction of Karen Umberger; they will be performing pieces with a similar theme but appropriate for younger singers. The Youth Chorus will also be performing a shorter concert of their own as part of the First Friday Art Walk in Lebanon on May 5.

A twelve-piece chamber orchestra will accompany the Requiem, and soloists Mary McCormick-Archutowski, soprano, and Kenneth Horst, baritone, will be featured.

The concert will be hosted by Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman Street, Lebanon, Pennsylvania, at 3:00 pm on May 21. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door, and $3 for students. Visit LCCSmusic.org for details and tickets.

