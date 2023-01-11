Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

League of American Orchestras Establishes Anne Parsons Leadership Program for Women and Non-Binary Orchestra Professionals

Six professionals with diverse experiences will be selected to participate in the first year of the program, which will run from June 2023 to June 2024.

Jan. 11, 2023  
League of American Orchestras Establishes Anne Parsons Leadership Program for Women and Non-Binary Orchestra Professionals

The League of American Orchestras has launched the Anne Parsons Leadership Program, League President and CEO Simon Woods announced. Honoring Anne Parsons, the transformative orchestra field leader and mentor who passed away in 2022, the three-year pilot mentoring program aims to effect structural change by supporting women and non-binary orchestra professionals in their career progressions, and ultimately improving gender equity within the C-suite.

"Anne Parsons was an inspirational leader and role model for so many in our field," said Simon Woods. "In creating this program, we felt a tremendous responsibility to honor Anne's legacy by making a lasting impact on orchestras. A master people connector, Anne would have been thrilled to guide and nurture the next generation of women and non-binary leaders. I'm grateful to the mentors and faculty for passing on their years of knowledge and lifting up a new wave of talented professionals."

The new orchestra leadership program was originally conceived by the League in coordination with a group of four large-budget orchestra leaders who will serve as mentors:

Additional mentors and faculty members will be announced at a later date.

Six professionals with diverse experiences will be selected to participate in the first year of the program, which will run from June 2023 to June 2024. Eligible candidates will self-identify as a woman or non-binary individual and have a minimum of five years full-time employment by orchestras of any budget size; current employment is not required. Selection criteria for the free program will include demonstrated experience; managerial vision; and commitment to leading and serving American orchestras.

In addition to the opportunity to cultivate their own professional networks, each participant will meet individually with their mentors monthly; attend quarterly cohort meetings; and participate in training with the other participants on topics such as women's leadership and gender inclusivity. They will receive funding to attend the League's National Conference in 2023, and receive a gratis, one-year membership to the League of American Orchestras.

Learn more and apply to the program.



Molinari Quartets TWENTIETH AND BEYOND Series Returns January 18 At The Conservatoire Photo
Molinari Quartet's TWENTIETH AND BEYOND Series Returns January 18 At The Conservatoire de Montréal
To continue its 25th anniversary-season, the Molinari Quartet's Twentieth and Beyond series is hosting its next concert on January 18th (initially planned for December 9 2022) at 7:30 pm in the concert Hall of the the Conservatoire de Montréal.
American Symphony Orchestra To Perform Saint-Saëns Organ Symphony & Ethel Smyths Photo
American Symphony Orchestra To Perform Saint-Saëns' Organ Symphony & Ethel Smyth's Mass In D, January 27
The American Symphony Orchestra continues its 2022-23 season on January 27 with a program at St. Bartholomew's Church, a New York National Historic Landmark, exploring music for organ and orchestra by Camille Saint-Saëns and Dame Ethel Smyth. It features soloist Paolo Bordignon, organist and choirmaster of the church and harpsichordist of the New York Philharmonic, along with soprano Anya Matanovic, mezzo-soprano Eve Gigliotti, tenor Joshua Blue, and bass Adam Lau.  
Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra to Present Farrenc Symphony No.3 This Month Photo
Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra to Present 'Farrenc Symphony No.3' This Month
Join the Gulf Coast Symphony on January 14, 2023 at 7:30pm for 'Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra: Farrenc Symphony No.3' at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.
Odyssey Opera and Boston Modern Orchestra Project Present the East Coast Premiere of Photo
Odyssey Opera and Boston Modern Orchestra Project Present the East Coast Premiere of Tobias Picker's AWAKENINGS
Odyssey Opera, in partnership with the Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP), presents the East Coast premiere of Tobias Picker and Aryeh Lev Stollman's Awakenings (2022) Saturday, February 25, at 7:30 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You


American Symphony Orchestra To Perform Saint-Saëns' Organ Symphony & Ethel Smyth's Mass In D, January 27American Symphony Orchestra To Perform Saint-Saëns' Organ Symphony & Ethel Smyth's Mass In D, January 27
January 9, 2023

The American Symphony Orchestra continues its 2022-23 season on January 27 with a program at St. Bartholomew's Church, a New York National Historic Landmark, exploring music for organ and orchestra by Camille Saint-Saëns and Dame Ethel Smyth. It features soloist Paolo Bordignon, organist and choirmaster of the church and harpsichordist of the New York Philharmonic, along with soprano Anya Matanovic, mezzo-soprano Eve Gigliotti, tenor Joshua Blue, and bass Adam Lau.  
Odyssey Opera and Boston Modern Orchestra Project Present the East Coast Premiere of Tobias Picker's AWAKENINGSOdyssey Opera and Boston Modern Orchestra Project Present the East Coast Premiere of Tobias Picker's AWAKENINGS
January 5, 2023

Odyssey Opera, in partnership with the Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP), presents the East Coast premiere of Tobias Picker and Aryeh Lev Stollman's Awakenings (2022) Saturday, February 25, at 7:30 p.m.
Sejong Soloists Releases Second Series of Stradivarius Violin 'Cobbett' NFT collectionSejong Soloists Releases Second Series of Stradivarius Violin 'Cobbett' NFT collection
December 29, 2022

Sejong Soloists released the second series of the Stradivarius Violin 'Cobbett' NFT collection on December 27, 2022. This series follows in the style of the first, blending the highest quality performances of classical masterpieces with stunning new visual artwork.
Smoke Jazz Club Presents New Year's Eve Celebration With Paula West and MoreSmoke Jazz Club Presents New Year's Eve Celebration With Paula West and More
December 28, 2022

Smoke Jazz Club resumes its New Year's Eve Celebration—after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Celebrate the new year at Smoke for an experience like no other with the Eric Reed Sextet featuring special guest jazz vocalist Paula West and Vincent Herring, Jeremy Pelt, John Webber, and Joe Farnsworth for three memorable sets: 2 evening dinner sets and 1 Midnight Celebration set with champagne toast.
North/South Chamber Orchestra Welcomes The New Year With New Music Next MonthNorth/South Chamber Orchestra Welcomes The New Year With New Music Next Month
December 28, 2022

The North/South Chamber Orchestra welcomes the New Year, performing four recent works by living composers on Thursday evening, January 12, 2023.
share