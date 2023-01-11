League of American Orchestras Establishes Anne Parsons Leadership Program for Women and Non-Binary Orchestra Professionals

The League of American Orchestras has launched the Anne Parsons Leadership Program, League President and CEO Simon Woods announced. Honoring Anne Parsons, the transformative orchestra field leader and mentor who passed away in 2022, the three-year pilot mentoring program aims to effect structural change by supporting women and non-binary orchestra professionals in their career progressions, and ultimately improving gender equity within the C-suite.

"Anne Parsons was an inspirational leader and role model for so many in our field," said Simon Woods. "In creating this program, we felt a tremendous responsibility to honor Anne's legacy by making a lasting impact on orchestras. A master people connector, Anne would have been thrilled to guide and nurture the next generation of women and non-binary leaders. I'm grateful to the mentors and faculty for passing on their years of knowledge and lifting up a new wave of talented professionals."

The new orchestra leadership program was originally conceived by the League in coordination with a group of four large-budget orchestra leaders who will serve as mentors:

Jennifer Barlament, Executive Director, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Marie-Hélène Bernard, President and CEO, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President & CEO, Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Melia Tourangeau, President & CEO, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Additional mentors and faculty members will be announced at a later date.

Six professionals with diverse experiences will be selected to participate in the first year of the program, which will run from June 2023 to June 2024. Eligible candidates will self-identify as a woman or non-binary individual and have a minimum of five years full-time employment by orchestras of any budget size; current employment is not required. Selection criteria for the free program will include demonstrated experience; managerial vision; and commitment to leading and serving American orchestras.

In addition to the opportunity to cultivate their own professional networks, each participant will meet individually with their mentors monthly; attend quarterly cohort meetings; and participate in training with the other participants on topics such as women's leadership and gender inclusivity. They will receive funding to attend the League's National Conference in 2023, and receive a gratis, one-year membership to the League of American Orchestras.

Learn more and apply to the program.