League of American Orchestras Announces Six New Board Members

Judy Dines, William L. Gettys, Leslie Lassiter, John Lofton, Michael R. Mayton, and Robert W. McDonald have joined the League of American Orchestras' Board of Directors; each will serve a three-year term. Lowell J. Noteboom, Steven C. Parrish, and Anne Parsons (deceased) were elected to the League's Emeritus Board. The board's officers for 2022-23 are Douglas M. Hagerman, Chair; Aaron A. Flagg and Alan Mason, Co-Vice Chairs; Chris Doerr, Treasurer, and Melanie Clarke, Secretary.

The national organization dedicated solely to the orchestral experience, the League of American Orchestras is comprised of more than 1,800 organizations and individuals across North America.

