League of American Orchestras Announces Six New Board Members

The board’s officers for 2022-23 are Douglas M. Hagerman, Chair; Aaron A. Flagg and Alan Mason, Co-Vice Chairs; Chris Doerr, Treasurer, and Melanie Clarke, Secretary.

Oct. 13, 2022  

Judy Dines, William L. Gettys, Leslie Lassiter, John Lofton, Michael R. Mayton, and Robert W. McDonald have joined the League of American Orchestras' Board of Directors; each will serve a three-year term. Lowell J. Noteboom, Steven C. Parrish, and Anne Parsons (deceased) were elected to the League's Emeritus Board. The board's officers for 2022-23 are Douglas M. Hagerman, Chair; Aaron A. Flagg and Alan Mason, Co-Vice Chairs; Chris Doerr, Treasurer, and Melanie Clarke, Secretary.

The national organization dedicated solely to the orchestral experience, the League of American Orchestras is comprised of more than 1,800 organizations and individuals across North America.

The League of American Orchestras leads, supports, and champions America's orchestras and the vitality of the music they perform. Its diverse membership of more than 1,800 organizations and individuals across North America runs the gamut from world-renowned orchestras to community groups, from summer festivals to student and youth ensembles, from conservatories to libraries, from businesses serving orchestras to individuals who love symphonic music. The national organization dedicated solely to the orchestral experience, the League is a nexus of knowledge and innovation, advocacy, and leadership advancement. Its conferences and events, award-winning Symphony magazine, website, and other publications inform people around the world about orchestral activity and developments. Founded in 1942 and chartered by Congress in 1962, the League links a national network of thousands of instrumentalists, conductors, managers and administrators, board members, volunteers, and business partners. Visit americanorchestras.org.

