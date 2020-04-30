League of American Orchestras Announces Online National Conference

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The League of American Orchestras National Conference, Global Stages, Local Stories, has been transformed into an extended online event, the League announced today. Taking place from May 5-June 12, the Conference will be free of charge for all League members.

Over the course of six weeks, the League will provide an array of webinars, constituency meetings, and networking events that are designed:

To help orchestras navigate the global pandemic and its aftermath

To continue advancing the imperatives of equity, relevance, innovation, and creativity

And to unite and inspire the orchestra community.

The Conference had originally been scheduled for June 10-12 in Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN.

Week 1

Tue, May 5: Opening Session with Deborah Borda, Anthony McGill, Jesse Rosen, and Henry Timms

Wed, May 6: Scenario Planning in the Time of COVID-19

Thu, May 7: Philanthropy Today

Week 2

Tue, May 12: Arts Marketing Session

Wed, May 13: The Leader's Influence: Championing the Advancement of EDI Practice

Thu, May 14: Engaging Audiences at Home

Week 3

Tue, May 19: Outside the Box: An (Unconventional) Orchestra Musician's Perspective

Wed, May 20: How to Use Scenario-building to Plan for an Uncertain Future

Thu, May 21: Tools for Problem-solving in Negotiations with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service

Week 4

Tue, May 26: Conference Keynote with Nina Simon: Re-envision Relevance to Build a More Inclusive Future

Wed, May 27: Surfing the Digital Wave: Increase Your Orchestra's Footprint in Local and Global Arenas

Thu, May 28: Addressing Gender Equity On and Off the Stage

Weeks 5 and 6

Fri, June 12: Closing Keynote with Valerie Colman

Details about week 5 and 6 elective and keynote sessions featuring major national research findings, information on visa processing, and a closing keynote with Valerie Coleman are still to come.

Find additional information, including registration details, at leagueconference.org.





