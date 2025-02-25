Key Pianists to Present Danny Driver At Weill Recital Hall At Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Key Pianists series will present internationally acclaimed UK pianist Danny Driver in his New York debut concert on Thursday evening, March 13, 2025, at 7:30 pm at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall. The full program follows:

George Friedrich Handel (1685 - 1759) Suite No. 5 in E Major, HWV 430

Gabriel Fauré (1845 - 1924) Barcarolle No. 4 in A Flat Major, Op. 44

Robert Schumann (1810 - 1856) Études symphoniques, Op. 13

~ Intermission ~

Gabriela Lena Frank (1972 - ) Nocturno Nazqueño

György Ligeti (1923 - 2006) Galamb Borong, Book 2, Etudes

Fém, Book 2, Etudes

Fanfares, Book 1, Etudes

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 - 1827) Piano Sonata No. 32, Op. 111

Tickets $40 and $35 for students and seniors (with ID) can be purchased at Carnegie Hall Box Office, 57th & 7th Avenue, 212 247-7800.

Key Pianists, conceived in 2015 by Artistic Director Terry Eder, has made a name for itself over the past decade by presenting seldom-heard exceptional pianists in recital. Key Pianists' artists present eclectic programs that showcase their strengths and captivate New York audiences.

Pianist Danny Driver is recognized worldwide as an artist of sophistication, insight, and musical depth. He studied at Cambridge University and the Royal College of Music and performed in concert halls and music festivals across the UK, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Comments