Kendra Shank to Perform Tribute to Abbey Lincoln at NYC Winter Jazzfest

New York vocalist Kendra Shank pays tribute to her friend and mentor Abbey Lincoln (1930 - 2010) in a program of songs composed by the legendary singer, songwriter, actress, poet, civil rights activist, and NEA Jazz Master whose powerful messages of love, struggle, hope, and freedom are timeless and timely. Shank's CD A Spirit Free: Abbey Lincoln Songbook (2007, the first Lincoln songbook ever recorded) received a New York Times Critics' Choice, 4 stars in DownBeat, and numerous "Best of the Year" awards, among other accolades. "Her tribute is both reverent and creative, illuminating new possibilities for these songs and shedding new light on their composer" (Larry Blumenfeld, Entertainment Weekly). Shank played guitar on Lincoln's Over the Years CD and live with her at the Blue Note. "Abbey's songs celebrate the human spirit and address social issues that are relevant to our times," says Kendra, "I'm honored to celebrate her legacy and 90th birthyear at Winter Jazzfest."

Kendra Shank's seven CDs have won numerous "Best of the Year" citations. Her career began as a folk singer-guitarist busking in Paris. When her passion turned to jazz, she studied with vocalist Jay Clayton in Seattle and was also mentored by Shirley Horn who co-produced her debut album and showcased her at the Village Vanguard in 1992. Since then Shank has headlined at New York's Blue Note, Birdland, Jazz Standard, Iridium, and holds an 18-year residency at the 55 Bar. She's appeared on NPR's JazzSet and Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz and has toured in Europe, Japan, South Africa, Australia, Canada and the U.S. including jazz festivals in Portland, Saratoga, Seattle, Calgary, Edmonton, Vienne, Marciac, Wangaratta, and more. In addition to her 21-year collaboration with Frank Kimbrough and Dean Johnson, Shank has performed and/or recorded with Fred Hersch, Larry Willis, Geoffrey Keezer, Bob Dorough, Jay Clayton, Joe Locke, Gary Bartz, Steve Wilson, Peter Leitch, John Stowell, Ben Monder, Victor Lewis, Matt Wilson, and many others.

Info:

Friday, January 10 ~ 8:30 pm

Zinc Bar: 82 W. 3rd St, New York

NYC Winter Jazzfest Marathon

Tickets - 15% discount code: 2020Friends: https://www.winterjazzfest.com/2020-friday-jan-10th

(includes entry to multiple venues and bands)

www.kendrashank.com





