Jupiter String Quartet Performs AMERICAN PRISM Presented By Adelphi University

On Friday, February 11, 2022 at 7:30pm, the Jupiter String Quartet, quartet-in-residence at the University of Illinois, is presented at Adelphi University's Performing Arts Center (1 South Avenue). The performance will be held in-person for a live audience, as well as livestreamed. The Jupiter Quartet's program for the evening, American Prism, is inspired by America's wonderfully diverse and unique musical traditions as they are brought to life in the string quartets of some of the country's most beloved composers from the last 125 years.

The performance begins at the turn of the twentieth century with Charles Ives, and journeys through contemporary re-imaginings of popular music from the 1910s and 1920s, including "Incineratorag" from William Bolcom's Three Rags for String Quartet and excerpts from Florence Price's Five Folksongs in Counterpoint - complex and rich interpretations on simple folk tunes. Then, the audience will hear the pioneering string quartet of Ruth Crawford Seeger; Joan Tower's 9/11 tribute, In Memory; the gorgeous "Lyric" from George Walker's first string quartet; and upbeat dances from John Adams' John's Book of Alleged Dances.

The program also features Michi Wiancko's response to climate change, To Unpathed Waters, Undreamed Shores, which was commissioned by Bay Chamber Concerts in partnership with the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts/University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, as well as Judd Greenstein's Four on the Floor.

About Jupiter String Quartet: The Jupiter String Quartet is a particularly intimate group, consisting of violinists Nelson Lee and Meg Freivogel, violist Liz Freivogel (Meg's older sister), and cellist Daniel McDonough (Meg's husband, Liz's brother-in-law). Now enjoying their 20th year together, this tight-knit ensemble is firmly established as an important voice in the world of chamber music.

The quartet has performed in some of the world's finest halls, including New York City's Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, London's Wigmore Hall, Boston's Jordan Hall, Mexico City's Palacio de Bellas Artes, Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center and Library of Congress, Austria's Esterhazy Palace, and Seoul's Sejong Chamber Hall. Their major music festival appearances include the Aspen Music Festival and School, Bowdoin International Music Festival, Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival, Rockport Music Festival, Music at Menlo, the Seoul Spring Festival, and many others. In addition to their performing career, they have been artists-in-residence at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana since 2012, where they maintain private studios and direct the chamber music program.

Their chamber music honors and awards include the grand prizes in the Banff International String Quartet Competition and the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition; the Young Concert Artists International auditions in New York City; the Cleveland Quartet Award from Chamber Music America; an Avery Fisher Career Grant; and a grant from the Fromm Foundation. From 2007-2010, they were in residence at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's Chamber Music Two.

The quartet's latest album is a collaboration with the Jasper String Quartet (Marquis Classics, 2021), produced by Grammy-winner Judith Sherman. This collaborative album features the world premiere recording of Dan Visconti's Eternal Breath, Felix Mendelssohn's Octet in E-flat, Op. 20, and Osvaldo Golijov's Last Round. The quartet's discography also includes numerous recordings on labels including Azica Records and Deutsche Grammophon.

The quartet chose its name because Jupiter was the most prominent planet in the night sky at the time of its formation and the astrological symbol for Jupiter resembles the number four. For more information, visit www.jupiterquartet.com.