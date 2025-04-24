Judith Clurman Conducts Essential Voices USA New Recording 'Listen To The World'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Voices USA has announcd the release of LISTEN TO THE WORLD, a new choral album. Featuring compositions by Judith Clurman, Matthew Sklar, and Robert Sirota, with texts by William Schermerhorn and Victoria R. Sirota, the album addresses pressing global challenges: environmental preservation, immigration, and human connection. Clurman's Listen to the World urges listeners to foster understanding; Sklar's Hymn for the Earth celebrates ecological stewardship; and the Sirotas' A Migrant's Dream honors the courage and aspirations of migrants. With profound texts and stirring melodies, the album inspires listeners to engage with the world's complexities through empathy and action.

The recording on ALBANY (TROY1994) can be streamed on all platforms. The recording was produced and engineered by Silas Brown, who was assisted by Grady Bajorek. The published scores are available at Hal Leonard.

TRACKS

Listen to the World Judith Clurman, arr. David Chase

Jack Coen, piano

Hymn for the Earth Matthew Sklar, arr. David Chase

William Schermerhorn, lyricist

A Migrant's Dream Robert Sirota

Jack Coen, piano

Victoria R. Sirota, lyricist

Essential Voices USA (EVUSA) is one of New York's preeminent choral ensembles. EVUSA boasts a talented roster of seasoned professionals and auditioned volunteers, dynamically fitted to the unique needs of each project. They have appeared at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center and on NPR'S Tiny Desk Concerts. Their recordings include “America at Heart,” “Appalachian Stories,” “Christmas Joy,” “Celebrating the American Spirit,” “Cherished Moments,” “Cradle Hymn,” “Holiday Harmonies,” “Holiday Joy,” “Remember-Revere-Rejoice,“ “Rejoice! Honoring the Jewish Spirit,” “May You Heal,” “Washington Women,” “Winter Harmonies,” and “Words Matter.” Conductor Judith Clurman is the musical director for Essential Voices USA, Resident Conductor for the Choral Society of the Hamptons, and teaches voice at the Manhattan School of Music. She previously directed The New York Concert Singers. She has worked with many of the world's finest symphonies at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center and has commissioned and conducted new works by over seventy composers. She has received two Emmy nominations and her chorus has been heard on a Grammy nominated CD. . Judith was Director of Choral Activities at The Juilliard School from 1989-2007 and was the vocal specialist at the National Endowment for the Arts/Columbia University Institute of Classical Music. Judith edits music for Hal Leonard and Schott and her own music and arrangements have been performed by major symphony orchestras and choruses.

