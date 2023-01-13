'Jockey Club Musicus Heritage Alive' Wins at Global Awards for World Heritage Education Innovative Cases

Musicus Society's "Jockey Club Musicus Heritage Alive" project, funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, won the Star of Outstanding Award at the 2022 Global Awards for World Heritage Education Innovative Cases in an international sharing forum online. The forum was organized by the World Heritage Institute of Training and Research-Asia and Pacific Region under the auspices of UNESCO.

Thirty winners, including the "Jockey Club Musicus Heritage Alive" project, were selected from nearly 100 submissions from all over the world. Musicus was honored to be invited as one of the forum's speakers to introduce the project and its merits.

Trey Lee, Artistic Director of Musicus, said: "I am very humbled to be recognized by this prestigious award. It was a dream to bring music to Hong Kong's precious heritage sites, and I want to thank everybody involved for making it a reality. I hope to see you all at our future concerts as we continue to honor Hong Kong's heritage with our music!"

The forum is a key UNESCO activity to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the World Heritage Convention. It aims to build an international exchange platform focused on innovation in World Heritage Education, and provide action guidelines and frames of reference for global practitioners, so as to better guide and promote the development of World Heritage Education going forward.

For the "Jockey Club Musicus Heritage Alive" project, Musicus presented 34 highly acclaimed concerts at five heritage sites, with the participation of 130 performing artists from Hong Kong and overseas, attracting more than 2,200 live audience members and 99,000 views for its online videos. For community activities, Musicus conducted 57 school visits, reaching over 17,800 students and teachers through live and broadcast music performances and sharing of heritage knowledge. Additionally, free guided tours were provided for audiences at the heritage sites.

As stated in the forum's introductory video, the project was the result of close collaboration with renowned artists in Hong Kong and overseas, and in the city's heritage sites. "Musicus crafted a variety of themed music concerts and related activities to enrich the stories of the heritage sites from a new perspective and evoke audiences' imagination of the sites. It is a two-way empowerment of music and heritage sites, evoking Hong Kong's heritage with world-class customized music events."

Musicus thanks the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust for its support of this project, which deepened the general public's understanding of Hong Kong's heritage and history through Musicus' tailor-made concerts and related outreach activities.

Through the "Jockey Club Musicus Heritage Stories" project (2022-2025), Musicus will extend the "Jockey Club Musicus Heritage Alive" project goal by continuing to present special and meaningful programs corresponding to the history of Hong Kong heritage sites through cross-cultural collaborations and interdisciplinary events, bringing together artists from diverse art forms, with the aim of benefiting concert audiences, students and the community at large.

About Musicus Society

Musicus Society was founded in 2010 as a registered Hong Kong charity under the vision of renowned cellist Trey Lee to become an international music organization with quality performances and world-class home-grown artists. It aims to promote cross-cultural collaboration of music internationally between top local and overseas artists through performances and by nurturing the next generation of talent. Apart from the annual Musicus Fest, the Musicus Heritage Community Concert Series enhances the public's knowledge of Hong Kong's culture and history by presenting music programs that reflect their heritage settings. Moreover, Musicus Inspires! Its educational programs aim to cultivate talents from all social backgrounds, providing training and performance opportunities for young artists and students with great masters. Learn more at www.musicussociety.org.

About the Jockey Club Musicus Heritage Stories

Funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust since 2019, the Jockey Club Musicus Heritage Alive program has promoted music at heritage sites through special performances and outreach activities. Musicus secured financial support from The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust in summer 2022 for another three years, with the project named Jockey Club Musicus Heritage Stories. The new series invites composers and artists from other art disciplines to participate, presenting new perspectives on historical sites. The series also includes heritage guided tours, artist residencies and school tours designed to benefit concert audiences, students and the community at large.