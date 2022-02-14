Itzhak Perlman Returns To The Van Wezel Stage This March

The Van Wezel welcomes back Itzhak Perlman for a Sarasota performance on Tuesday, March 8 at 8 p.m.

He will be joined in recital with pianist Rohan De Silva. Undeniably the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded to a classical musician. Beloved for his charm and humanity, as well as his talent, he is treasured by audiences throughout the world who are thrilled by his remarkable artistry and irrepressible joy for making music.

Itzhak Perlman has performed with every major orchestra and at concert halls around the globe. He has been honored with 16 Grammy Awards, four Emmy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Genesis Prize. Itzhak Perlman has received multiple distinctions from U.S. Presidents over the years: A Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation's highest civilian honor, by President Obama in 2015, a Kennedy Center Honor in 2003, a National Medal of Arts by President Clinton in 2000, and a Medal of Liberty by President Reagan in 1986.

Tickets are $92-$127 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.