Internationally-Acclaimed Jazz Standard Closes Its Doors

Jazz Standard and Blue Smoke Flatiron will not be reopening on 27th Street. The venue has explored every avenue to arrive at a different outcome, but due to the pandemic and months without revenue-as well as a lengthy rent negotiation that has come to a standstill-they have reached the conclusion that there is no alternative but to close Blue Smoke Flatiron and Jazz Standard. The current situation surrounding the pandemic, including the regulations for restaurants and live music make it impossible to maintain our quality and continue to "set the standard".

Almost two decades ago, Union Square Hospitality Group set out on a pioneering journey to marry authentic pit barbecue with great jazz in New York City with the opening of Jazz Standard and Blue Smoke in NYC's Flatiron neighborhood. Every year since, it has been hailed by audiences and critics alike.

"We are proud to be part of the culture of a vibrant and thriving city," says Seth Abramson, Artistic Director, Jazz Standard. "We became a fixture not only in New York's jazz scene, but throughout the world. Our longevity can be credited to inimitable hospitality and staff, extraordinary musicians over the years, and our valued, supportive patrons. We thank the thousands of artists and fans along with the media and the entire jazz community for embracing our venue. Although we are devastated by the closure, we are optimistic about the future and writing the next chapter of Jazz Standard."

In the meantime, Jazz Standard continues to host exclusive artist interviews and virtual performances across its online platforms including a Facebook Live series co-presented with the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC).

