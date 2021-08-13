Houston Chamber Choir Presents World Premiere Of Two Streams

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of Robert Simpson, opens the 2021-2022 season Sing Out the New Day on Friday, Sept. 10 with the world premiere of Two Streams, a cantata scored for choir and string orchestra by the internationally-renowned young American composer Daniel Knaggs. Based on Biblical texts and the writings of Polish nun Saint Faustina, this 70-minute work was composed in memory of the composer's father. Joining the Houston Chamber Choir are Kinetic, the dynamic Houston-based string ensemble, and international soloists Caitlin Aloia, soprano; Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Christopher Bozeka, tenor; and Mark Diamond, baritone. Following the performances, these forces will reassemble in Rice University's Stude Concert Hall to make the world premiere recording produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Blanton Alspaugh.

The Houston Chamber Choir's new season Sing Out the New Day runs the gamut from timeless masterpieces by Rachmaninoff and Brahms, to new works by young contemporary composers Knaggs and Benedict Sheehan. Patrons will enjoy two world premieres, traditional holiday concerts, music of South and Central America and whimsical fairy tales set to song.

The choir performs at South Main Baptist Church, 4100 Main St., Houston, 77002, on Friday, Sept. 10 and the Houston Chamber Choir Digital Stage on Sunday, Sept. 26

COST: Single tickets for in-person and virtual concerts range from $10 to $25, with discounts for students, seniors, veterans/military and music educators. There are several options for season subscriptions, ranging from $80 for digital to full season at $140, with discounts also available. Go to https://houstonchamberchoir.org/2021-2022-season to purchase single tickets or a season subscription.

Check out the website at HoustonChamberChoir.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.