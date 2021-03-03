Honens Announces Postponement Of 2021 Competition

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, Honens has announced the postponement of its 2021 International Piano Competition to 2022. This year's event was to have taken place from October 14 to 22 in Calgary following Quarterfinal rounds in New York and Berlin in June.

"This is less of a decision than it is the acceptance of an inevitability," says President & CEO Neil Edwards. "We have explored every option and determined that the current world situation makes it impossible for us to present a Competition worthy of Honens' high international standard and reputation."

The 50 Quarterfinalists, representing 18 countries, chosen to participate in the 2021 Competition will remain in place for 2022, as will the Juries and Collaborating Artists, where schedules and circumstance permit.

Honens continues to work closely with its venue and artistic partners in Calgary, Berlin, and New York, and will release further information, including revised Quarterfinal and Competition dates, as soon as it becomes available.

ABOUT HONENS

The Honens International Piano Competition takes place every three years and is considered one of the world's most prestigious events of its kind. Honens prepares its Laureates for the rigours and realities of professional careers in music and creates opportunities for growth and exposure. The annual Honens Festival is one of Canada's premier classical music events, intended to share Mrs. Honens' love of world renowned music with Albertans every year.

Esther Honens created a legacy of musical excellence to be enjoyed for generations. In 1991, knowing she was near the end of her life, Mrs. Honens gave $5 million to endow an international piano competition in her hometown of Calgary, Canada. Her generosity, vision, and love of music continue to touch the lives of Calgarians, Canadians, musicians, and music-lovers around the world.

Honens Legacy Partners support the ongoing growth and development of Esther Honens' vision by securing the organization's future. The Legacy Partners Endowment Fund enables Honens to provide wide-reaching programming through its annual festival and other enriching community education and outreach initiatives.