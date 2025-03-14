Harpist Allegra Lilly Joins Shepherd School Of Music Faculty

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University has appointed Allegra Lilly, Principal Harp of the Houston Symphony, as Associate Professor of Harp in the fall of 2025. She assumes leadership of the harp studio from Associate Professor of Harp Paula Page, who is retiring after an incredible 40 years of service.

"I'm deeply honored to become part of the Shepherd legacy," said Allegra Lilly. "The faculty is made up of some of the finest performers and pedagogues in the world today, and I can't wait to collaborate with them, and their studios, as much as possible."

Lilly's orchestral career includes a decade-long tenure as Principal Harp at the St. Louis Symphony prior to joining the Houston Symphony in February 2023. She's also appeared as Guest Principal Harp with the symphonies of Chicago, Boston, Toronto, and Charlotte, and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra.

Committed to mentoring students and sharing her vast knowledge, Lilly most recently worked with the Shepherd School harp studio in the fall. She notes that "beyond their obvious technical facility and artistry at the instrument, the harpists all share a very impressive work ethic and infectious positive energy." She credits Paula Page for building a supportive studio environment with a unique mix of talent and enthusiasm.

"Allegra is an inspiring presence, both as a mentor and an artist, and it's an incredible opportunity to have her join our faculty," said Matthew Loden, Dean of the Shepherd School. "We're fortunate to continue building on our longstanding collaboration with the members of the Houston Symphony." Lilly joins eight other Houston Symphony musicians who also serve on the Shepherd School's faculty.

Lilly is currently Lecturer of Harp at the University of Miami's Frost School of Music and regularly gives orchestral and chamber music masterclasses at leading conservatories and universities nationwide. Her recent engagements with young musicians include the NYO-USA, NYO2, New World Symphony, Tanglewood Music Center, and the preparatory divisions of The Juilliard School and New England Conservatory.

Lilly's musical journey began at age 7 in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan. No stranger to the spotlight, she made her solo debut with the Detroit Symphony at only 12 years old. Since then, she's performed concerti with the St. Louis Symphony, Lexington Philharmonic, Juilliard Orchestra, National Repertory Orchestra, and numerous ensembles in New York. Next fall, she will step onto the Houston Symphony stage to perform Mozart's Concerto for Flute and Harp alongside flutist Stathis Karapanos and former Music Director Christoph Eschenbach.

An alumna of The Juilliard School, Lilly earned her Bachelor's and Master's of Music degrees studying with New York Philharmonic Principal Harpist Nancy Allen.

This new faculty appointment marks the end of a remarkable era in the Shepherd School harp studio, which has been led by Paula Page for the last 40 years. Page, who will be retiring this spring, will return to teach masterclasses in the 2025/26 academic year. She began her tenure in 1985, shortly after becoming Principal Harp at the Houston Symphony. Following her retirement from the Symphony in 2014, Page continued to mentor and inspire the next generation of harpists in her Shepherd studio, many of whom have gone on to assume roles in orchestras, chamber music ensembles, and prestigious educational institutions.

"Paula Page leaves an impressive legacy after 40 years at the Shepherd School, and we're incredibly thankful for her service and dedication to the art form," said Loden.

