Grammy Award-Winning Organist Paul Jacobs To Perform As Soloist With The Las Vegas Philharmonic

GRAMMY Award-winning American organist Paul Jacobs will return as soloist to the Las Vegas Philharmonic for a concert under the baton of Maestro Donato Cabrera on Saturday evening May 11, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. PDT at The Smith Center (361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89106).

Closing Las Vegas Philharmonic's 23-24 season, this concert will feature Mr. Jacobs premiering a new version of Michael Daugherty's Once Upon a Castle for Organ and Orchestra with the Las Vegas Philharmonic. The program will also include Camille Saint-Saëns' ever-popular organ symphony and Earnest Chausson's Viviane.

In November 2015, Mr. Jacobs gave the world premiere of a revised version of Michael Daugherty's Once Upon a Castle with the Nashville Symphony. The Naxos recording of Once Upon a Castle, by the Nashville Symphony conducted by Giancarlo Guerrero, with Mr. Jacobs at the organ, received three Grammy Awards in 2017 including Best Classical Compendium.

The full program follows:

Ernest Chausson Viviane

Michael Daugherty Once Upon a Castle

Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 "Organ"

About Paul Jacobs

The internationally celebrated organist Paul Jacobs combines a probing intellect and extraordinary technical mastery with an unusually large repertoire, both old and new. No other organist is so frequently re-invited as soloist to perform with prestigious orchestras, thus making him a pioneer in the movement for the revival of symphonic music featuring the organ.

During the 2023-2024 season, Mr. Jacobs premiered American composer Lowell Liebermann's Organ Concerto with the Jacksonville Symphony in September. He also performs What Do We Make of Bach? by John Harbison with the New England Philharmonic, appears as soloist with the Toledo Symphony in the Grand Concerto for Organ and Orchestra by Stephen Paulu, plays Samuel Barber's Toccata Festiva with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and was presented by the Nashville Symphony in an all-Bach solo recital. Mr. Jacobs has been invited by the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg to give a recital of Messiaen's towering Livre du Saint Sacrément. One would be hard-pressed to find any other musician performing six modern or contemporary concertos in one year.

Tickets

General admission of $29 to $121 can be purchased online on Las Vegas Symphony's website. Students with valid IDs are eligible for 50% discount tickets, seniors and active military personnel with valid IDs are eligible for 10% discount tickets. Discount tickets are only available for purchase by telephone: 702-749-2000. For further information, please visit organist Paul Jacobs' website.