Eric Anthony Lopez to Perform With Atlantic Wind Symphony for Holiday Concert

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present the annual Atlantic Wind Holiday Concert on Monday, November 29 at 7:00pm. Tickets range between $9-$24 plus fees (Senior & Student Discounts available) and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue.

Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended. Patchogue Theatre currently requires patrons to show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test OR proof of full vaccination status to attend events. All patrons are encouraged to wear masks, as per CDC Guidance. View our COVID-19 Policy for details.

Join the Atlantic Wind Symphony for its annual joyous holiday concert. Participate in the holiday sing-a-long and enjoy a program of uplifting holiday favorites, including the traditional musical narration of 'Twas The Night Before Christmas.

The Phantom of the Opera's Eric Anthony Lopez will be appearing with the Atlantic Wind Symphony. Lopez is currently filming his first Major Motion Picture with Walt Disney Pictures. In 2018, Lopez made musical theatre history as the youngest actor ever approved by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Hal Prince to sing the leading opera tenor role of Ubaldo Piangi, a role he understudied. Other NY Credits Include Terrence McNally's Master Class (Chicago Revival) and Jackie Mason Musical (Off Broadway Debut). London: Carmen, Tosca. Opera: Sydney Opera House, Dubai Opera, Birmingham Opera Co. UK, London Opera Proud Member of AEA + SAG/AFTRA. Instagram: @Eric.Anthony.Lopez www.ericanthonylopez.com

Formed in 1968, the Atlantic Wind Symphony is the oldest fully professional concert band on Long Island. The Atlantic Wind Symphony prides itself on using only Long Island musicians. The Atlantic Wind Symphony has performed throughout the New York metropolitan area with its premiere performance in Carnegie Hall on March 22, 1998.

This project is made possible with funds from the Suffolk County Cultural Competitive Grant administered by the Department of Economic Development and Planning.

Ticketing URL: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/10884457