Emerald City Music to Present Pianist-Composer Michael Stephen Brown & Cellist Nicholas Canellakis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The internationally lauded Canellakis-Brown Duo - pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown and cellist Nicholas Canellakis - will be presented by the Emerald City Music in two recitals on Friday evening, April 11, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. PDT, at 415 Westlake (415 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109), and on Saturday April 12, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. PDT at The Minnaert Center for the Arts.

Entitled An Evening of Music and Film with Canellakis-Brown Duo, will feature an eclectic program of Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Saint-Saëns, Paganini, as well as the Duo's own original compositions and folk arrangements. The Washington Post called the Duo "a pair of adventurous young talents who play with their antennae tuned to each other." For up to fifteen years, the Duo has been honing its unique musical voice and presenting programs celebrating the standard literature, little-known gems, and original works and arrangements. The program follows:

Frédéric Chopin Introduction and Polonaise brillante, Op. 3

Sergei Rachmaninoff Lied in F minor (Romance)

Camille Saint-Saëns Romance, Op. 36

Lukas Foss Capriccio for Cello and Piano

Michael Stephen Brown Breakup Etude for the Right Hand Alone (2020)

My New Cello (2023) - Film by Nick Canellakis

Michael Stephen Brown Spinning Song (2024)

Niccolò Paganini Variations on One String "Moses" by Rossini

Don Ellis/arr. Canellakis Bulgarian Bulge

General admission from $49 to $69 and $10 student tickets are available for purchase online on Emerald City Music's website. For more information please visit the Canellakis-Brown Duo's website, pianist Michael Stephen Brown's website, and cellist Nicholas Canellakis' website.

Cellist Nicholas Canellakis and pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown have been uniting their multi-disciplinary talents and honing their unique musical voice for over fifteen years. They bring their affectionate, brutally honest, and infectious rapport to the stage while presenting programs celebrating the standard literature, little-known gems, and original works and arrangements.

Their recent engagements include Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York City, New Orleans Friends of Music, Rockport Music, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, ArtPower in San Diego, the Four Arts in Palm Beach, Wolf Trap in Washington D.C., and Music@Menlo in Palo Alto, where they were featured as guest curators. They both are longtime artists of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

Comments