Eddie Daniels To Pay Homage To Milton Nascimento With TO MILTON WITH LOVE

Master clarinetist and saxophonist Daniels will pay homage to Brazil's great singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Milton Nascimento with a bold re-creation of Courage, Nascimento's second studio album, released in 1969 by CTI Records. It is Daniels' third tribute album to an icon of Brazilian music, following 2018's Grammy-nominated Heart of Brazil: A Tribute to Egberto Gismonti, and 2020's Night Kisses: A Tribute to Ivan Lins (both also released on Resonance).

Recorded at Resonance Records Studio in Beverly Hills and mastered by Matthew Lutthans at the state-of-the-art Mastering Lab in Salina, Kansas, To Milton With Love was produced by Resonance founder and co-president George Klabin.

Daniels leads a breathtaking ensemble on To Milton With Love, including Grammy-nominated guitarist Anthony Wilson, pianist Josh Nelson, bassist Kevin Axt, and drummer Ray Brinker. In addition, the album features the coruscating work of the Lyris String Quartet, with lush arrangements by Kuno Schmid and Josh Nelson.

The package includes detailed liner notes by James Gavin, the author of widely praised biographies of Chet Baker, Peggy Lee, and Lena Horne, as well as a fond remembrance by Klabin of his long-ago chance encounter with the great Nascimento-an encounter that helped to inspire this album's creation.

"In 1969, by total coincidence, I attended a small New York City jazz club to hear my friends Airto and Flora Purim play," Klabin recalls. "After their set they introduced me to a very quiet young man seated in the listening area, named Milton Nascimento, who was in New York to record his first album for A&M Records at the famous Rudy Van Gelder Studio in New Jersey."

The album he made during that stay was indeed Courage, featuring Herbie Hancock and vast orchestral arrangements by Eumir Deodato, and already well on its way to becoming a classic when Klabin purchased the record upon release. "I was captivated, never having heard such original and deeply moving melodies strung together," says Klabin, "and Milton's lovely plaintive vocals, which seemed to emanate right from his soul!" To this day it remains Klabin's all-time favorite recording.

In revisiting the music of Courage, Klabin placed Daniels at the helm of an instrumental album, free of attempts to mimic or evoke Nascimento's inimitable singing voice, and with brand new arrangements of the familiar tunes (including Nascimento's beloved "Travessia"). They enlisted the talents of both Nelson and Schmid for the task-the latter reducing the oceanic arrangements of the 1969 album to a more compact string quartet-resulting in an ambitious project that is instantly recognizable to fans of Nascimento, yet compelling in its own originality. (The album concludes with an original Nelson/Daniels composition, "For Milton," a by-turns poignant and charming duo for piano and soprano saxophone.)

It also contains the unmistakable and irrepressible musical spirit of Eddie Daniels, who stamps every track with his unique blend of joy and beauty.

"At George Klabin's suggestion, Eddie Daniels kept Nascimento's singing in mind as he played," Gavin observes. "'It's almost like talking a song, it's so ethereal,' he says. 'I let myself play some jazz here and there and step out in a simple way that I felt belonged to the song, rather than becoming Bird or Coltrane.'

"Daniels has risen to every occasion since 1966, when he made his first solo album for Prestige. At the time he was mainly a tenor saxophonist; he's also adept at alto, soprano, and flute. But Daniels is famous for his exceptional technique and chameleonlike versatility on clarinet. He can play bebop, Brahms, smooth jazz, and big-band swing; he has backed Freddie Hubbard and Billy Joel. His Prestige debut included Jobim's "A Felicidade," one of his first efforts at Brazilian music; he's been revisiting it ever since."

To Milton With Love offers a splendid new expedition into that realm.

TRACKS

Travessia¹ [4:44]

Vera Cruz¹ [4:48]

Tres Pontas¹ [5:28]

Outubro¹ [5:14]

Courage² [4:42]

Rio Vermelho² [3:30]

Gira Girou² [5:53]

Morro Velho¹ [5:41]

Catavento² [3:59]

Cancao Do Sal¹ [3:51]

For Milton² [5:29]

Arrangements by Kuno Schmid¹, Josh Nelson²

All songs (except "For Milton") composed by Milton Nascimento

"For Milton" composed by Josh Nelson

Produced by George Klabin

Recording and Mixing Engineers: George Klabin and Tom McCauley

Mastered by Matt Lutthans

Recorded at Resonance Records Studios, Beverly Hills

Album Design: JRocket77 Design