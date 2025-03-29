David Bernard Will Lead Brooklyn Symphony in Sublime Landscapes at the Brooklyn Museum on April 13

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On April 13th at 2PM, the Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra will present "Sublime Landscapes" at the Brooklyn Museum. David Bernard, Music Director of the Massapequa Philharmonic and Park Avenue Chamber Symphony, will lead the orchestra in this exploration of transformative orchestral music by Rimsky-Korsakov, Copland and Brahms.

"I am thrilled to be bringing this incredibly moving program to Brooklyn with the fine musicians of the Brooklyn Symphony," says Maestro Bernard. "Capriccio Espagnol's infectious brilliance will captivate you with mesmerizing dance rhythms that evoke the stomping and clapping of Spanish folk dances, while Appalachian Spring's meditation on American idealism, hope, and resilience will take you on a journey through tragedy, elation and joy. Finally, the transcendent beauty of Brahms' Third Symphony will leave you with a profound sense of closure. I can’t imagine a better way to spend a Sunday Afternoon," says Bernard.

“We are excited to welcome Maestro Bernard back to the Brooklyn Symphony for ‘Sublime Landscapes’,” says Matthew Fontana, President of the Brooklyn Symphony. “The orchestra always thrives from his leadership and musicianship, and we are looking forward to a fantastic concert,” says Fontana.

Now in its 52nd year, the Brooklyn Symphony performs a series of full symphonic concerts at the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Auditorium at the Brooklyn Museum, as well as smaller chamber music and pop-up concerts in Brooklyn.

Comments