Danbury Symphony Orchestra Announces Its First InsideOut Concert

On Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 6PM, the Danbury Music Centre and the Danbury Symphony Orchestra, in collaboration with InsideOut Concerts, will present their very first immersive concert welcoming audience members on-stage to experience a performance while sitting amongst the musicians. This event, a fund raiser for the Danbury Music Centre, will be hosted and conducted by InsideOut Concerts director David Bernard and will feature Dvořák's beloved "New World Symphony."

Tickets for this unique & immersive experience are available online at http://bit.ly/DanburyInsideOutDvorakTickets.

InsideOut Concerts, Inc. was started to help orchestras develop fully interactive performances, called InsideOut Concerts, that increase audience immersion and adoption of classical music-building audiences and turning new audiences into classical music enthusiasts.

"Hidden deep inside every classical concert-outside the view of the audience--is an incredible show that is as spellbinding as the most captivating entertainment produced today," says David Bernard of InsideOut Concerts. "Sharing the thrilling experience that is usually only available to performers, audiences will not just hear great music, they will be surrounded and enveloped by it. It's an experience that both immersive and unforgettable!" says Bernard.

"We are thrilled to be working with David Bernard and InsideOut Concerts," says Danbury Music Centre Executive Director, Barbara Adams Jaeger. "The mission of the Danbury Music Centre is focused on bringing music to our community. By bringing audiences into the full music-making experience, InsideOut Concerts helps us achieve our goals in a new and exciting way!"

"It is so exciting for both our audience and our orchestra to be engaged in this event," says Danbury Symphony Orchestra Music Director Ariel Rudiakov. "As performers, we have been captivated by the magic of music making for our entire lives. Bringing the audience on-stage to experience this first hand with us is not only amazing for the audience members, but also wonderful for the musicians."

As with other close-up/immersive productions, InsideOut is a premium event, one which Bernard compared to the effect of IMAX on cinema-goers or Immersive Theatre on audiences.

InsideOut Concerts have been enthusiastically received by both the media and audiences alike. An "experience" rather than a "concert," every InsideOut event sells out weeks or months in advance. NY1 News entertainment reporter Stephanie Simon attended InsideOut with her colleagues drawn from New York media and cultural institutions. Said Simon, "I loved it for...the fact that I felt like I was one of the orchestra members. It seems the only regret here is that every concert can't be "inside out." Reporting for WQXR, James Bennett, II, felt that, "...it's where you sit that separates InsideOut from other live performances. Here, the conductor's back isn't turned to you, nor is the orchestra elevated on a stage on the other side of the room. Instead, the seats are with the players themselves, in the thick of the violins or right next to a harp. And to keep things interesting, the audience regularly rotates to sit with a different section. There's no separation here, just a mass of pumping hearts joined in a singular musical communion."





