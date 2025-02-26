Cumberland Valley School of Music To Host Community String Orchestra Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cumberland Valley School of Music (CVSM) Community String Orchestra will present a spring concert, "Let's Dance" on Tuesday, March 18 at 7:00 PM in Thomson Hall Chapel on the campus of Wilson College.

This concert will feature an eclectic assortment of dance music from “ancient” to “pseudo ancient” modern, and “mock” modern, as well as classical pieces in the standard literature.

An extra special piece will feature graduating senior and 1st Place Piano Division Merit Scholarship Winner Alex Gramp. Alex will perform a beautiful waltz by Saint-Saens titled “Wedding Cake” accompanied by the Community Strings.

Also featured are the Fiddle Sticks youth ensemble, this time as a chamber ensemble. They will perform alone and with the Community Strings in the final number. There's something for everyone in this program! This concert is free and open to the public.

About Cumberland Valley School of Music

Cumberland Valley School of Music (CVSM) is a nonprofit organization providing high-quality, diverse musical instruction and related artistic experiences that have enriched the creative lives of our community since 1990. An average of 750 participants each semester - newborn through seasoned citizens - are served by CVSM with instruction provided in music, drama, and more through individual and group lessons, camps, workshops, ensembles, and classes. Live performance opportunities are provided through events such as recitals, concerts, and the annual Performathon. Additionally, the school sponsors scholarship programs to ensure instruction is accessible to all.

