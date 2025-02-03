Cosette Justo Valdés Concludes Six Inspiring Seasons With The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After six seasons of artistic collaboration, Cosette Justo Valdés will conclude her tenure as Resident Conductor of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra (ESO) at the end of the 2024/25 concert season. As she embarks on the next chapter of her international career, the ESO celebrates her outstanding contributions and lasting legacy.

Since joining the ESO in 2019 as Assistant Conductor and Community Ambassador-and later rising to Resident Conductor-Valdés has captivated audiences, championed new musical initiatives, and forged deep connections with the community. Her role included Artistic Leadership of the Youth Orchestra of Northern Alberta (YONA), where she mentored and inspired young musicians from priority neighbourhoods in the Edmonton area. She also played a key role in leading Symphony for Kids concerts and ESO Outdoors events, as well as conducting Classics, Pops and New Music concerts, bringing the joy of live orchestral music to audiences of all ages across Edmonton and neighbouring communities.

Valdés now steps into an exciting new phase of her career as a highly sought-after guest conductor with prestigious orchestras worldwide. Upcoming highlights include her debut appearances with the Tonkünstler Orchestra in Vienna, the BBC Concert Orchestra in London, the Residentie Orchestra of The Hague, and performances in Belfast, Brussels, and Zagreb. Her presence across North America continues to flourish with engagements next season at the San Francisco Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Florida Orchestra, National Philharmonic, and more. In Canada, she remains a vital force in the classical music scene, serving as Artistic Director of the Vancouver Island Symphony while also continuing to guest conduct with esteemed orchestras across the country. Deeply connected to her Cuban heritage, she will also expand her Cuban Music Project, dedicated to rediscovering and reviving lost orchestral and operatic compositions by Cuban composers.

"My love for the ESO musicians, team, audience, and the Winspear Centre community is beyond words. Since arriving in Canada, I have been embraced, supported, and inspired by brilliant colleagues who became dear friends. Edmonton has become my home, and I will forever cherish the memories we've created together. Any success in my musical journey will always be rooted in my time here," says Valdés.

The ESO thanks Valdés for her passion, artistry, and dedication over the past six years and looks forward to welcoming her back as a guest conductor in the future.

"Cosette has been an incredible part of the ESO family, bringing passion, energy, and artistry to every performance. Over the past six years, she has inspired our musicians and audiences alike with her musicality, dedication, and warmth. Her impact extends beyond the concert hall-through her work with young musicians, community initiatives, and her ability to make orchestral music feel personal and alive," says Annemarie Leenhouts-Petrov, President and CEO of the Winspear Centre and Edmonton Symphony Orchestra. "While we will miss her presence on our podium, this is not goodbye. Cosette will always be a cherished part of the Winspear and ESO family, and we look forward to welcoming her back as a guest conductor in the years to come," Leenhouts-Petrov adds.

As Valdés concludes her time as the ESO's Resident Conductor, audiences will still have several opportunities to see her on the Winspear stage:

Classics: Schubert, Strauss & Saint-Saëns | Thursday, February 6, 2025

Pairings: Piano & Prosecco | Friday, February 7, 2025

New Music: Celebration - The Music of John Estacio | Friday, March 21, 2025

Symphony for Kids: Growing Roots! | Saturday, March 22, 2025

Road to Joy: Annual YONA Fundraising Concert | Wednesday, June 4, 2025

For more information and to purchase tickets to her farewell concerts, visit winspearcentre.co.

