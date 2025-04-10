Conductor And Clarinetist Charles Neidich To Lead WA Sinfonietta in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the success of the inaugural concert on March 23rd, the WA Sinfonietta will give its second concert, once again led by eminent clarinetist Charles Neidich on Tuesday evening, May 13, 2025, 7:30 p.m. EDT at The DiMenna Center's Cary Hall.

Entitled "Weinberg & Klein," the concert will include two American premieres of works by Mieczysław Weinberg, a composer who has only recently been rediscovered. Mr. Neidich, who conducts the entire program, will also perform on the clarinet for the Weinberg Clarinet Concerto. The program concludes with Divertimento by the Czech composer Gideon Klein. The full program follows:

Mieczysław Weinberg Chamber Symphony No. 4, Op. 153

Mieczysław Weinberg Clarinet Concerto, Op. 104

Gideon Klein Divertimento

The WA Sinfonietta is the newest project of the Artena Foundation which is committed to fostering harmony, connection, and cultural exchange through the universal language of music and by presenting diverse musical genres and styles.

Reviewing the ensemble's debut concert on March 23, 2025, veteran music critic David Wright of New York Classical Review singled out the quality of the players: "highly accomplished musicians on the brink of professional careers, exhibited plenty of harmony, continuity and unity under Neidich's enthusiastic direction." Reviewing Mr. Neidich's performance of Mozart's Clarinet Concerto, he wrote: "Having described the piece to the audience as 'more opera than concerto,' Neidich made good on his words with a long-breathed, deeply affecting Adagio any onstage heroine would be proud of. Orchestral strings echoed his sighing phrases, then warmly reprised the entire theme, whose hushed return later was an expressive high point. Soloist and orchestra made the most of the rondo finale's playful theme and picturesque episodes." (March 24, 2025)

General admission at ­$40 and $20 senior/student tickets are available for purchase on Artena Foundation's event page. For more information, please visit Artena Foundation's website and clarinetist Charles Neidich's website.

