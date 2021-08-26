Concert Pianist Jeeyoon Kim Announces Release Of Her New Book 'Whenever You're Ready: How To Compose The Life Of Your Dreams'

Concert pianist Jeeyoon Kim has announced her new self-help book Whenever You're Ready: How to Compose the Life of Your Dreams (Greenleaf Book Group, Aug. 24, 2021).

Ms. Kim, a professional concert pianist in San Diego, has performed in Carnegie Hall, the Scripps Research Institute, the La Jolla Music Society (Discovery Series). Chamber Music Society in San Francisco, and the Stradivari Society in Chicago.

As an accomplished performing artist and award-winning music educator, she credits her success to key disciplines, practices, and mindsets that she lives out every day. Kim gives readers a personal glimpse into her life, shares wisdom and insights she's gained from her experiences, and shows people how to achieve their own personal and professional success.

"In this book, I share all of the tools that I employ behind the scenes to deal with my career as a pianist," Kim explains. "Being a musician has helped me shape my life, and I've come to see that these tools are valuable to everyone. If I can do it, you can do it too."

Structured like one of the concerts she performs, this self-help book starts with a prelude and contains five movements, each focused on a different theme, such as forming habits and boosting creativity. Each movement is followed by a quick intermission that takes readers through a mini master class to help them gain an appreciation of classical music.

"In the rarified world of classical music, talent is never enough," says Tim Wilson, Executive Director of Western Arts Alliance. "With Whenever You're Ready, classical pianist Jeeyoon Kim reveals the secrets of success in five life-changing movements." Kim's passion and youth bring a refreshing and accessible perspective to the classical music genre, helping to bridge the generation gap and deliver her ideas to audiences beyond the music world.

This book is about helping readers prepare themselves mentally, emotionally, and physically for their own performances. Whether they are hoping to land a job, practicing for a speech, training for a marathon, or trying to accomplish a goal, Jeeyoon's book will offer them advice, encouragement, and practical exercises they can use to help them perform at their best and achieve their dreams. With warmth, honesty, and compassion, Jeeyoon speaks to readers who are in their own green rooms and invites them to live the life they hope for.

On Tuesday, September 14th at 4:00pm PDT Warwick's (La Jolla) will host Jeeyoon Kim as she discusses her new book, Whenever You're Ready: How to Compose the Life of Your Dreams, in conversation with Susan J. Farese in a virtual event on Facebook Live). LINK: https://www.warwicks.com/event/jeeyoon-kim-2021

Information about Whenever You're Ready, Jeeyoon's latest podcast episodes, concert schedule, and other endeavors can be found at www.jeeyoonkim.com.