Christopher Martin and Kristin Sampson Join Park Avenue Chamber Symphony For 2022-2023 Season Kickoff

'From Bach to Mozart: A Classical Journey' on October 1st brings the audience inside the orchestra with World-Class Soloists.

Aug. 15, 2022  

The Park Avenue Chamber Symphony kicks off its 2022-2023 season with "From Bach to Mozart: A Classical Journey"-an immersive InsideOut Concerts production featuring soloists Christopher Martin (Principal Trumpet, New York Philharmonic) and Kristin Sampson (Lead Soprano, New York City Opera).

The program includes:

  • Johann Sebastian Bach's Cantata No. 51 "Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen" featuring trumpet soloist Christopher Martin and soprano soloist Kristin Sampson
  • Haydn's Trumpet Concerto featuring Christopher Martin
  • Mozart's Symphony No. 38 in D, "Prague"

"Through this program, we weave a thread from Bach's joyous Cantata 'Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen' through Haydn's brilliant Trumpet Concerto to Mozart's evocative and beautiful Prague Symphony," says music director David Bernard. "We are excited to bring this great music and these fantastic soloists to our audiences in the immersive InsideOut format-a not to be missed experience." says Music Director David Bernard.

"From Bach to Mozart: A Classical Journey" will be presented in two separate events on October 1st, 2022 held at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music at 450 West 37th Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues in New York City. The 5PM Full Event is designed for Adults, offering the full program followed by a reception with refreshments where the audience can mingle with the conductor and members of the orchestra. The 2PM Family Event is designed for Families with children, offering a shorter program with selections of the works followed by an Instrument Laboratory sponsored by New York City's Lucy Moses School, where children can experiment with playing the instruments of the orchestra.

Program and Ticket Information:

FROM BACH TO MOZART: A CLASSICAL JOURNEY

Saturday, October 1st, 2022

The DiMenna Center for Classical Music

450 West 37th Street, Between 9th and 10th Avenues, NYC

A musical journey from Bach through Haydn leading to Mozart, featuring Christopher Martin, principal trumpet of the New York Philharmonic, and Kristin Sampson, soprano as our soloists.

Bach Aria from Cantata 51, "Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen" with Kristin Sampson and Christopher Martin

Haydn Trumpet Concerto, Christopher Martin, Soloist

Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D, "Prague"

2PM Family Event including Instrument Laboratory

Tickets here.

5PM Full/Adult Event including Reception

Tickets here.

Tickets to other events in the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony's 2022-2023 season are available online here.





