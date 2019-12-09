Carnegie Hall Releases January 2020 Schedule

Carnegie Hall has released its January 2020 schedule. Take a look at the list of events below!

DECODA



Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

(Weill Recital Hall)



The adventurous musicians of Decoda-all alumni of the acclaimed Ensemble Connect-perform at Carnegie Hall for the second time this season in a concert entitled Radically Playful. The group's program includes Missy Mazzoli's Ecstatic Science; William Bolcom's Selected Rags; Steven Mackey's Indigenous Instruments; selections from Jean-Philippe Rameau's Dardanus, Les boréades, and Les fêtes d'Hébé (arr. Brad Balliett); and Martinů's La revue de cuisine.

THE NEW YORK POPS



Friday, January 24, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

(Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)



Music Director and conductor Steven Reineke leads The New York Pops with guest artists Laura Michelle Kelly and Max von Essen in Find Your Dream: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein, a concert that that covers all 11 of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein's classic collaborations, including Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music.

LE VENT DU NORD & DE TEMPS ANTAN



Friday, January 24, 2020 at 8:30 p.m.

(Zankel Hall)



Le Vent du Nord and De Temps Antan, two popular groups from Quebec, come together to celebrate traditional and contemporary dance tunes and earthy-and often hilarious-ballads of French-Canadian culture in Quebecfest!

KRONOS QUARTET



Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9:00 p.m.

(Zankel Hall)



The innovative Kronos Quartet, joined by cellist Paul Wiancko, continues to expand the range of what it means to be a string quartet today with a program that will include the world premiere of Bryce Dessner's Le Bois; Michael Gordon's Clouded Yellow; Philip Glass's Quartet Satz; Missy Mazzoli's Enthusiasm Strategies; Misato Mochizuki's Boids; Terry Riley's "The Electron Cyclotron Frequency Parlour" and "One Earth, One People, One Love" from Sun Rings; and Steve Reich's Different Trains. Paul Wiancko performs as the Kronos Quartet's guest cellist during Sunny Yang's maternity leave.



INTERNATIONAL CONTEMPORARY ENSEMBLE / JÖRG WIDMANN



Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

(Zankel Hall)

The International Contemporary Ensemble, led by conductor and clarinetist Jörg Widmann, performs an all-Jörg Widmann program including Liebeslied for Eight Instruments; Air for Solo Horn; Etude No. 2 for Solo Violin; Quintet for Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano; Three Shadow Dances for Solo Clarinet; and Freie Stücke (Free Pieces). Jörg Widmann is the holder of the 2019-2020 Richard and Barbara Debs Composer's Chair at Carnegie Hall.

ANNE-SOPHIE MUTTER AND FRIENDS



Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

(Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)

Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter returns to Carnegie Hall this season with cellist Daniel Müller-Schott and pianist Lambert Orkis to perform an all-Beethoven program of Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Major, Op. 24, "Spring;" Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1, "Ghost;" and Violin Sonata No. 9 in A Major, Op. 47, "Kreutzer." The program for this January 30 performance has been updated as the premiere of Jörg Widmann's new string quartet has been postponed for a future season.

PETER MATTEI / LARS DAVID NILSSON



Friday, January 31, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

(Zankel Hall)

Noted as "an elegant singer who can spin a legato phrase with velveteen smoothness" (The New York Times), baritone Peter Mattei, appearing with pianist Lars David Nilsson, performs Schubert's tragic song cycle Winterreise.

For complete calendar info: https://www.carnegiehall.org/Events#calendar





