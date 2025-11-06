Caramoor Center Celebrates The Holidays With AN AMARCORD CHRISTMAS, Rosen House Tours, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts will celebrate the season in December with An Amarcord Christmas as part of its Rosen House Concert Series on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 3:00 p.m., followed by Holiday Rosen House Tours from December 10–21, 2025, and Holiday Tea Musicales during the same period (currently sold out).

From December 10–21, Caramoor’s Summer Dining Room will also transform into a Holiday Gift Shop featuring artisan goods, and on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., the venue will offer a Gingerbread Decorating Class for families in collaboration with Feeding Young Foodies.

An Amarcord Christmas

Caramoor’s Rosen House Concert Series, held in the Music Room of the historic Rosen House, will continue with An Amarcord Christmas on December 7 at 3:00 p.m. The acclaimed vocal quintet Amarcord from Leipzig, Germany will perform a festive program spanning centuries of holiday music—from medieval and Renaissance works to contemporary selections. The program includes traditional carols such as Gustav Holst’s In the Bleak Midwinter and God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen, along with music by Michael Praetorius, Orlando di Lasso, and Cornelius Freundt.

Holiday Rosen House Tours

From December 10 to 21, 2025, Caramoor will offer guided Holiday Rosen House Tours at 12:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. (by advance ticket only; no tours on December 15). The art-filled Rosen House will be decorated for the holidays, featuring historical interiors including the Burgundian Library, the Formal Dining Room with 18th-century doors attributed to Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, and the Music Room with Renaissance furniture and architectural elements from Italy and France.

Holiday Tea Musicales

Also from December 10 to 21, Caramoor will host its popular Holiday Tea Musicales (by reservation only). Guests will enjoy tea service in the Music Room along with seasonal performances by alumni of Caramoor’s Schwab Vocal Rising Stars program and guest jazz vocalists. These events are currently sold out.

Gingerbread Decorating Class

On Saturday, December 13 at 10:30 a.m., families are invited to participate in a Gingerbread Decorating Class with Feeding Young Foodies. Designed for children ages 4 and up, the hands-on workshop includes pre-baked gingerbread house pieces, icing, candies, and packaging materials. Participants may also tour the Rosen House before the class to view its holiday decorations.

About Caramoor

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts is a cultural destination located on 81 acres of historic gardens and woodlands in Katonah, NY. Once the home of Walter and Lucie Rosen, the estate is now a year-round venue for concerts, tours, and educational programs. Caramoor presents performances across genres—from classical and chamber music to jazz, American roots, and global sounds—and offers public access to its gardens, grounds, and sound art installations daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all events are available online at caramoor.org, by phone at 914-232-1252 (Tuesday–Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.), and in person from the Box Office two hours before each performance.