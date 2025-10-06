Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra Opens Applications For Resident Conductor & Mentorship Programs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra has opened a call for applications for its Resident Conductor and Mentorship programs. These flagship professional development initiatives offer participants the opportunity to hone their skills under the guidance of musicians and administrators from one of North America's leading orchestras.

The call for applications for Resident Conductor - a two-year appointment for an early-career conductor who is a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, beginning in the 2026-27 season - opens October 6 and closes November 17.

The window for applications for the Mentorship Program, designed for emerging and early-career instrumentalists, conductors, music librarians, and orchestra personnel managers, opens October 14 and closes January 26. Both programs are based in Ottawa, Canada's national capital and the home of the National Arts Centre.

"An important part of the National Arts Centre Orchestra's role is helping to develop future leaders in music, both onstage and behind the scenes," said Nelson McDougall, NACO's Managing Director. "Our Resident Conductor position supports the next generation by offering top-level, on-the-podium experience to a conductor in the early stages of their career.

"Our Mentorship Program brings together emerging musicians and orchestra professionals for side-by-side rehearsals and public performances of major symphonic works," he added. "Through these programs, our participants gain practical experience and foster meaningful connections that truly advance their careers."

"Everyone involved benefits greatly from these extraordinary programs," said Alexander Shelley, who concludes his 11-year tenure as NACO Music Director in July 2026. "It's a privilege to spend time with such brilliant artists, who come to us already highly skilled. They inspire us with their incredible talent, fresh perspectives, and undeniable passion for the performing arts. Providing emerging artists and administrators the space and resources to grow is a beautiful expression of our role as a national institution."

Resident Conductor

Led by Music Director Designate John Storgårds, this immersive opportunity offers hands-on experience with the NAC Orchestra, mentorship from world-class conductors, and the chance to lead performances in the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons. The Resident Conductor will assist in rehearsals, contribute to programming discussions, and conduct a minimum of two programs per season, including family and community concerts. They will also gain valuable skills in concert production, arts administration, and public speaking. The Resident Conductor will also spend time each season as a guest assistant conductor with a partnering Canadian orchestra, including the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, to further their leadership experience and on-the-podium training.

The program launched in the 2024-25 season. NACO's inaugural Resident Conductor, Henry Kennedy, concludes his term at the end of the 2025-26 season.

For more information, please visit nac-cna.ca/en/opportunities/naco-resident-conductor-ocna-chef-fe-resident-e, or contact auditions@nac-cna.ca.

Key dates for the Resident Conductor program:

Oct. 6, 2025: Applications open

Nov. 17, 2025: Applications close

Feb. 12, 2026: Live auditions with NACO in Ottawa

Mentorship Program

NACO's Mentorship Program offers exceptional career development opportunities to Canadian and international orchestral instrumentalists, conductors, music librarians, and orchestra personnel managers.

Applicants for the music librarian and orchestra personnel manager tracks should have some background in or understanding of these roles. Experience playing in an orchestra will be considered an asset.

During the three-week program, participants receive mentorship and coaching from NACO musicians and professional staff. Instrumentalists perform alongside NACO for two programs from the Orchestra's main concert series, each featuring five to six rehearsals and two public performances.

Applications are open to candidates aged 18 or older who are completing their performance degree and are on the audition circuit, or in the early stages of an orchestral career. Musicians who have recently earned a position with a professional orchestra are invited to apply.

The NACO Mentorship Program is tuition-free. All participants receive an honorarium, free accommodation, a meal allowance, and a travel subsidy. The early-bird application fee is $50 CAD until November 15. The regular application fee is $70 CAD thereafter.

The NACO Mentorship Program is based in Ottawa, Canada's officially bilingual capital city. Participants work in Southam Hall at the National Arts Centre, Pérez Hall at the University of Ottawa School of Music, and other associated rehearsal spaces.

Key dates for the 2026 Mentorship Program:

Oct. 14, 2025: Applications open

Jan. 26, 2026: Applications close (11:59 p.m. EST)

June 8-25, 2026: Mentorship Program in Ottawa

For more information, please visit nac-cna.ca/en/orchestra/naco-mentorship-program, or contact Kelly Symons, NACO's Emerging Artist Programs Manager, at Kelly.Symons@nac-cna.ca.