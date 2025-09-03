Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra Appoints John Storgårds as Next Music Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Canada's National Arts Centre (NAC) announced today that the internationally acclaimed Finnish conductor John Storgårds will become the NAC Orchestra's eighth music director, beginning in the 2026-2027 season. Widely celebrated for his artistry, versatility, and deep connection with musicians and audiences alike, Storgårds succeeds Alexander Shelley, who will conclude his tenure as the Orchestra's current Music Director in July 2026.

Storgårds debuted with the NAC Orchestra in 2013 and has served as its Principal Guest Conductor since 2015. Over the past decade, NAC Orchestra audiences have responded with enthusiasm to the extraordinary artistic partnership and connection between Storgårds and the musicians, whose concerts together have been marked by a purity of musical communication and passion.

Renowned for his imaginative programming, compelling interpretations, and performances that balance rousing energy with refinement, Storgårds currently serves as Chief Conductor of the BBC Philharmonic and the Turku Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as Artistic Director of the Lapland Chamber Orchestra. Storgårds is also an accomplished violinist and chamber musician-an artistic duality that enriches his interpretive depth and versatility. As a conductor, he appears with many of the world's foremost orchestras, including the Berlin Philharmonic, the New York Philharmonic, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Cleveland Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony, the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, the Munich Philharmonic, and the London Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as all major Nordic orchestras, including the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, where he was Chief Conductor from 2008 to 2015. In Canada, he also appears with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal.

Under Storgårds's baton, the NAC Orchestra has expanded its flexibility and repertoire, with exhilarating first-ever performances of Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 3, Vaughan Williams's Symphony No. 5, Nielsen's Symphony No. 2, and Sibelius's Symphony No. 3. Storgårds is also a staunch advocate for 20th and 21st-century voices. His programming with the NAC Orchestra has included music by Kaija Saariaho, Sunleif Rasmussen, Sebastian Fagerlund, Betsy Jolas, Outi Tarkiainen, and Victoria Poleva, among others.

Storgårds believes strongly in the NAC's role as an advocate for Canada's artists, and he looks forward to building on the NAC Orchestra's legacy of commissioning, performing, touring, and recording new Canadian works. In 2019, he conducted the world premiere of Canadian Métis composer Ian Cusson's Le loup de Lafontaine, commissioned through the NAC Orchestra's Carrefour Composers Residency, contributing to Cusson's future as one of Canada's most significant emerging voices.

John Storgårds is also passionate about developing the next generation of musicians, and his vision for the NAC Orchestra will build on its commitment to professional development for young artists. He will bring new energy to programs and partnerships for emerging composers, conductors, and artists from across Canada, which currently includes collaborations with Women in Musical Leadership, Opéra de Montréal's Atelier Lyrique, and the Canadian Opera Company.

"I couldn't be more honoured, happy, and thrilled to become Music Director of Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra, an orchestra I already love so deeply. When I look back at the highlights of each season, my concerts with the NAC Orchestra always stand out among the very best moments. Not only is it a fantastic orchestra, it is also a family of wonderful musicians and people, with whom I have felt a special bond from the very first time we worked together. I also look forward to strengthening my relationship with the Orchestra's devoted, enthusiastic, and justifiably proud audience, as well as with all Canadians." - John Storgårds

"John Storgårds is an exceptional conductor and artist, who has developed a tremendous rapport with the National Arts Centre Orchestra, one felt by both the musicians and audiences. He is passionate about working with Canadian guest artists and composers and will build on the NAC Orchestra's long-standing commitment to furthering Canadian music nationally and internationally. We greatly look forward to welcoming him as our Music Director in September 2026." - Christopher Deacon, President and CEO of the National Arts Centre

"I am delighted that John Storgårds will be our next Music Director. While John and the Orchestra have already established a strong relationship, there is so much excitement about the potential for further discovery and artistic growth. John is a steadfast supporter in areas where we are firmly committed, including professional development for young and emerging artists and nurturing new creation. We couldn't be happier! - Nelson McDougall, Managing Director of Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra

"On behalf of the musicians of the NAC Orchestra, I am so pleased to welcome John Storgårds as our next Music Director. Our weeks with John are always filled with challenging, profound, and exhilarating music-making. As an orchestra, we are completely in sync with John, with a depth of musical connection and trust that is truly special. His appointment marks a rare opportunity to expand an already superb relationship, adding a new layer of leadership and vision." - Joanna G'froerer, Principal Flute, NAC Orchestra

"Congratulations to both parties on a truly inspiring collaboration! John has been a cherished colleague of mine for almost two decades, and it is such a privilege to witness the mastery and sincerity of his music-making." - Barbara Hannigan, award-winning Canadian soprano and conductor