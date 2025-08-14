Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra Launches 70th Anniversary Season in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra will open its 2025–26 season on September 5 with a six-concert September lineup that showcases the breadth of its 70th anniversary programming.

The Canadian premiere of SYNTHONY: EDM Meets Orchestra will kick off the celebrations at The Big Four Roadhouse, followed by a free outdoor Phil in the Park concert at Prince’s Island on September 7.

Other September highlights include Gil Shaham’s Calgary debut in Beethoven’s Violin Concerto (Sept. 12–13), The Music of Sting + The Police (Sept. 19–20), the family-friendly The Gruffalo (Sept. 21), and An Evening with Lang Lang (Sept. 27).

The season will feature 70 concerts across seven Calgary venues, from symphonic masterworks such as Verdi’s Requiem, Mahler’s First Symphony, and Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé to crossover collaborations with artists like Tenille Townes, Steven Page, and Vivek Shraya.

Pops and special event highlights include The Music of Hans Zimmer, Video Games in Concert with composer Eímear Noone, Revolution: The Music of The Beatles, The Music of Prince, and holiday staples such as A Traditional Christmas and Handel’s Messiah.

Family programming continues with Vivaldi’s Ring of Mystery and When Instruments Roamed the Earth, alongside live-to-film presentations of The Princess Bride, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

The Orchestra’s 2025–26 season runs September through June, led by 29 conductors including Karen Kamensek, Ramón Tebar, Yue Bao, Jessica Cottis, Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, Hans Graf, and Juliane Gallant.

For the full concert schedule and tickets, visit calgaryphil.com.