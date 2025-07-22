CAROUSEL In Concert and More Set for Hershey Symphony 57th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hershey Symphony Orchestra has unveiled its 57th season, featuring a dynamic mix of symphonic masterworks, holiday traditions, and musical theatre favorites. This season marks the ensemble’s return to the newly renovated Hershey Theatre, where it will present two major concerts, while the remainder of the season will take place at Hershey Free Church.

“The Hershey Symphony is poised to present a wonderful season of concerts that includes masterpieces from the standard repertoire alongside lesser-known but equally stunning symphonic works,” said Music Director Greg Woodbridge. “We are especially excited about presenting a complete concert version of Carousel in March and welcoming Dara Morales of The Philadelphia Orchestra to perform the Bruch with us in May.”

The season opens on Friday, October 17, 2025, with Let’s Be Franck, featuring César Franck’s Symphony in D Minor and Mozart’s Oboe Concerto in C Major performed by Young Artist Competition winner Artemis Drake.

Holiday favorites return with three performances of the Holiday Spectacular on December 12 and 13, a beloved tradition for many families in the region. On Saturday, February 21, 2026, Don’t Burn the Sauce will transport audiences to Italy with a program centered around Respighi’s Pines of Rome.

The symphony returns to Hershey Theatre in the spring with Carousel, In Concert on Saturday, March 21, 2026, presented in partnership with Susquehanna Stage. This special presentation celebrates the 80th anniversary of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical theatre classic.

The season finale, Czech, Please!, will be held Saturday, May 2, 2026, at Hershey Theatre, and features music from Czech composers and a guest appearance by violinist Dara Morales performing the Bruch Violin Concerto. The concert will also include a performance by the symphony’s youth ensemble, Festival Strings.

Season tickets go on sale August 1, and individual tickets will be available beginning September 1, 2025.