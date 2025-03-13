Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra To Present US Premiere Of Unearthed Verdi Ballet Music In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a landmark event for music history, the Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra will present the U.S. premiere of Giuseppe Verdi's newly rediscovered Divertissements for Nabucco on April 5, 2025, at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn Heights. This performance marks the first time these long-lost pages of Verdi's music will be heard in the United States.

In 1848, for a French-language production of Nabucco at the Théâtre de la Monnaie in Brussels, Giuseppe Verdi was asked to compose ballet music—a requirement of French grand opéra. He delivered, writing new music that was woven into Act III following the opening chorus. While it's long been known that Verdi created this ballet, the score itself was thought to be lost. That changed when an uncovered manuscript among Verdi's preserved materials was found in the basement of his Villa Verdi in Sant'Agata. What survives are two fully orchestrated pieces—part of what is believed to have been a larger set—now set to be heard for the first time in over 175 years. Since its discovery, the piece was performed only once before in 2021 at Festival Verdi in Parma in a concert by the Orchestra del Teatro Comunale di Bologna conducted by Roberto Abbado.

The Ballet and The Bard: Verdi's Lost Score and the Sounds of Shakespeare program also features a 20th-century tribute to Shakespeare. Selections from William Walton's thrilling score to the 1949 film Henry V: A Shakespeare Scenario arranged by Christopher Palmer and featuring dramatic monologues from Jose Espinosa (Take Me Out, Broadway). Joining Maestro Nuzzo and the BCO in the Walton work will be the New York Choral Society and Grace Chorale of Brooklyn. The program also includes selections from Dmitri Shostakovich's curious musical take on the play Hamlet.

“Discovering a lost score from a great composer is always rare,” reflects Philip Nuzzo, Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra's Artistic Director and Conductor. “Being able to have the Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra perform the US premiere of a work by Verdi, never heard here before, is a special moment for our players and myself. 175 years in a basement is a long time for a work to be hidden, but I am honored to be able to bring it to the US and even more special to premiere it here in Brooklyn.”

PERFORMANCE AND TICKET INFORMATION

Ballet and The Bard: Verdi's Lost Score and the Sounds of Shakespeare will take place on Friday, April 5, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church. Tickets start at $40 and are available for purchase at https://brooklynchamberorchestra.org/concerts/william-waltons-a-shakespeare-scenario-with-new-york-choral-society/

