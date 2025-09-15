Bridgehampton Chamber Music Announces BCM Autumn 2025 Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bridgehampton Chamber Music (BCM) has announced three dynamic programs for its BCM Autumn concert series, running October through December at the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church. Long Island’s longest-running classical music festival will welcome the acclaimed string quartet Brooklyn Rider, pianist Gilles Vonsattel, and a “Festive Baroque” holiday celebration led by BCM founder Marya Martin.

The series opens on Saturday, October 18 at 5:00 pm with Brooklyn Rider. Celebrating their 20th anniversary, the ensemble will perform Haydn’s String Quartet in F minor, Beethoven’s String Quartet in C major, and works by Matana Roberts and Bob Dylan (arranged by Colin Jacobsen).

On Saturday, November 15 at 5:00 pm, BCM favorite Gilles Vonsattel returns with an all-Beethoven program pairing the composer’s first piano sonata with his monumental “Hammerklavier” Sonata, one of the most ambitious works in the keyboard repertoire.

The season concludes on Saturday, December 13 at 5:00 pm with Festive Baroque, a joyous holiday program featuring Telemann, Vivaldi, and more. Marya Martin (flute) will be joined by violinists Kristin Lee and Kevin Zhu, cellist Estelle Choi, and harpsichordist Kenneth Weiss.

Tickets are $75, $50, and $10 for students, and are available at bcmf.org/autumn-season.

For more than 40 years, BCM has brought world-class chamber music to the East End, expanding from its flagship summer festival to include year-round programming. With BCM Autumn now in its fourth season, the series continues the organization’s mission to offer concerts that are both effervescent and distinguished.