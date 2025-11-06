Bourgie Hall Adds Extra Dates For Víkingur Ólafsson, Taurey Butler Trio, And More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bourgie Hall has announced additional performances following sold-out concerts across its 2025–2026 season. The newly added dates include pianist Víkingur Ólafsson, the Taurey Butler Trio’s holiday classic A Charlie Brown Christmas, and a special two-piano program featuring Marc-André Hamelin and Charles Richard-Hamelin.

VÍKINGUR ÓLAFSSON RETURNS TO MONTREAL

Internationally acclaimed pianist Víkingur Ólafsson returns to Bourgie Hall following his 2024 appearance. His 2026 recital, devoted to Bach, Beethoven, and Schubert, sold out immediately after its announcement.

An additional performance has been scheduled for January 31, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., following the sold-out January 30 concert.

“A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS” EXTENDS RUN

Now in its 11th year, A Charlie Brown Christmas featuring the Taurey Butler Trio has become a seasonal tradition at Bourgie Hall. With both December 17 and 18 performances sold out, an additional instrumental concert will be held on December 16 at 6 p.m.

The show, inspired by Vince Guaraldi’s beloved soundtrack, features Taurey Butler (piano), Morgan Moore (bass), and Wali Muhammad (drums) performing Guaraldi’s jazz arrangements in an intimate setting.

MARC-ANDRÉ HAMELIN AND CHARLES RICHARD-HAMELIN ADD THIRD PERFORMANCE

Two of Canada’s most celebrated pianists, Marc-André Hamelin and Charles Richard-Hamelin, will appear together as a duo at Bourgie Hall on April 1 and 2, 2026. Their program features works by Mozart, Chopin, and Medtner, highlighting the pair’s shared artistry and technical mastery.

Due to overwhelming demand, a third performance has been added on March 30 at 7:30 p.m.

ABOUT BOURGIE HALL

Located within the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Bourgie Hall opened in 2011 and seats 462 patrons. The venue, housed in the restored Erskine and American Church, is renowned for its acoustics and its collection of over twenty Tiffany stained-glass windows.

Bourgie Hall presents more than 100 concerts each year, ranging from baroque and classical repertoire to jazz and contemporary programs, featuring both emerging and internationally acclaimed artists.