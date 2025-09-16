Bach in the City Launches Debut Season with MUSIC IN HEAVEN’S CASTLE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bach in the City, the city’s newest Baroque period-instrument organization, will open its first full concert season with Music in Heaven’s Castle on Friday, October 3, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church (1010 W. Webster Avenue, Chicago).

Curated by Associate Music Director Jason J. Moy, the program features festive and rarely heard works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Georg Philipp Telemann, and Georg Muffat, reflecting the spirit of Bach’s early career in Weimar.

Highlights include Telemann’s Overture Suite in D Major (TWV 55:D7) with trumpeter Ryan Berndt; Bach’s Concerto in C Major for Three Harpsichords (BWV 1064) featuring Moy, Jacob Reed, and Music Director Richard Webster; Bach’s rarely performed Cantata No. 54 (Widerstehe doch der Sünde) with countertenor Marco T. Rivera Rosa; and the Violin Concerto in A Minor (BWV 1041) with soloist Emily Nebel, assistant concertmaster of Lyric Opera of Chicago. The program concludes with Muffat’s lush Sonata No. 5 from Armonico Tributo.

Performers also include violinists Sallynee Amawat, Amelia Sie, and Rachel Smith; violists Melissa Trier Kirk and Beatrice Chen; cellist Ana Kim; and bassist Ian Hallas.

“Concertgoers can expect a journey that is both celebratory and intimate, from the grandeur of Telemann’s overture to the striking dissonances of Bach’s early cantata,” said Moy.

Tickets

Single tickets are $45 (VIP with reserved seating), $30 general admission, $25 seniors (65+), and $10 students (with valid ID). Tickets are available at bachinthecity.org or by phone at 312-273-9834.

About Bach in the City

Formed in 2024 as the successor to the long-running Bach Week Festival in Evanston, Bach in the City is dedicated to presenting the choral, orchestral, and chamber works of J.S. Bach and related composers on period instruments. Under the leadership of Richard Webster, who directed Bach Week for 50 seasons, the ensemble performs in the historic setting of St. Vincent de Paul Church.